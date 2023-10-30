Late state Sen. Sam Slom to be celebrated at Capitol

Friends, family and legislative colleagues have planned the only public “celebration of life” for state Sen. Sam Slom, who died in May at the age of 81 after serving 20 years in the Senate.

The public is invited to the memorial service, which is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of the state Capitol, in the basement level.

Scheduled speakers include Gov. Josh Green, who served in the Senate with Slom, a Republican who represented East Honolulu until he lost reelection in 2020. Also scheduled to speak are Slom’s longtime Republican colleague in the House, Rep. Gene Ward (R, Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley).

During his political career, Slom often served as the only Republican in the Senate, earning him the nickname “The Lone Ranger.”

Slom’s four sons and organizers plan to “keep spirits high” Sunday and share “good memories, fun stories,” said his youngest son, Spencer Slom. “That’s what my dad would like.”

Attendees will have a chance to donate to the Sam Slom Scholarship Fund for Hawaii students who attend Hillsdale College in Michigan.

Although Slom was not an alumnus, he supported Hillsdale, Spencer said, because “they don’t accept federal funds. It’s a nonprofit, conservative college.”

A table containing memorabilia of Slom’s life also is planned.

Samuel Morgan Slom was born in Allentown, Pa., in 1942 and moved to Honolulu in 1960.

He graduated from the University of Hawaii and worked as Bank of Hawaii’s chief economist before teaming up with the late Lex Brodie to form Small Business Hawaii.

Slom is survived by sons Sam Jr., Stuart, Sid and Spencer. Like their father, they all have the initials S.M.S.