Health Department issues red placard to Queen’s food vendor

The state Health Department has shut down Cooking Fresh, a food establishment in the lobby at Queen’s Medical Center Physicians Office Building III in Honolulu due to a lack of proper refrigeration.

The department on Monday issued Cooking Fresh, operated by Cooking Fresh LLC at 550 S. Beretania St., a red placard, immediately shutting it down until all violations are resolved and cleared by a follow-up inspection.

A health inspector on Monday noted critical violations including:

>> That none of the refrigerators on-site hold food at safe temperatures;

>> That a hand-washing sink was not accessible;

>> Improper food equipment sanitizing procedures.

The Health Department is requiring Cooking Fresh to have refrigeration units cold-holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. A follow-up inspection is scheduled today.

Restaurant inspection reports are viewable to the public at hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.