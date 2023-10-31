Health Department issues red placard to Queen’s food vendor

The state Health Department has shut down Cooking Fresh, a food establishment in the lobby at Queen’s Medical Center Physicians Office Building III in Honolulu due to a lack of proper refrigeration.
The department on Monday issued Cooking Fresh, operated by Cooking Fresh LLC at 550 S. Beretania St., a red placard, immediately shutting it down until all violations are resolved and cleared by a follow-up inspection.
A health inspector on Monday noted critical violations including:
>> That none of the refrigerators on-site hold food at safe temperatures;
>> That a hand-washing sink was not accessible;
>> Improper food equipment sanitizing procedures.
The Health Department is requiring Cooking Fresh to have refrigeration units cold-holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. A follow-up inspection is scheduled today.
Restaurant inspection reports are viewable to the public at hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.
