Police search for suspects after shooting in Maili

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:35 pm
Honolulu police are looking for two men who allegedly shot a 36-year-old man early this morning in Maili.

At about 7:06 a.m. the victim was “shot by unknown males while attempting to flee during what appears to be an attempted robbery,” according to Honolulu police.

The 36-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries. Suspects fled the area prior to police arriving and are unknown to investigators, according to police.

HPD opened an attempted murder in the second degree investigation.

According to sources, the 36-year-old man returned home after an early morning round of errands when he was confronted by two masked men who wanted a bag he was carrying.

The men shot at the 36-year-old, allegedly hitting him in the hand, before leaving the scene.

