Big Isle police investigating decomposed body on vacant lot

Hawaii island police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Monday evening at a vacant property in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Police say shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, patrol officers went to the empty lot along the 92-2500 block of Ohia Drive after a lifeless body was reported. Officers on the scene found the body of a partially decomposed man. His identity was not immediately released.

Police are requesting the public’s help identifying the victim, described as possibly Caucasian, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown or blonde hair.

Police said circumstances surrounding the death remain undetermined at this time and have launched an unattended death investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Pa at 808-785-7197 or joshua.pa@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.