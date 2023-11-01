Brothers indicted in fatal Kakaako shooting

Two brothers were indicted today by an Oahu grand jury on murder charges in a fatal Kakaako shooting on Friday.

Fanaika Mateaki, 26, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, and four felony firearms charges in the death of 39-year-old Ikaika Stone on ‛Ohe Street. His brother, Paea Mateaki, 19, was indicted for second-degree attempted murder and two felony firearms offenses.

According to the City Prosecutor’s Office, the Mateaki brothers and Stone allegedly got into an argument that turned physical. Fanaika Mateaki allegedly shot Stone multiple times with a handgun and attempted to fire the gun at another man. Paea Mateaki allegedly took the gun from his brother and also tried to shoot the other man.

“Violence is never a good way to resolve a dispute. Nobody ever wins,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a press release. “This is another tragic example of what happens when people resort to violence to resolve their differences. Had the gun kept firing, it would have been even worse.”

First degree attempted murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, while second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder both carry mandatory sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Mateaki brothers are being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail each.