Recent laser incidents on Kauai, Maui prompt FBI warning

Pilots are reporting several laser-pointing incidents while landing at airports on Kauai and Maui, prompting warnings by the FBI and police that those responsible face federal prosecution.

According to authorities in a press release, laser sightings in the past week have occurred on Kauai as well as in and around Kahului and Kapalua Airport.

Pilots landing at airports have reported their aircraft being illuminated by a green laser as they landed. Neighborhoods with reported incidents include Kahalui, Kapalua, Kihei, and Nakalele, authorities said.

The FBI’s Honolulu Field Office, Kauai Police Department, and Maui Police Department issued a warning Wednesday that pointing lasers at an aircraft is a federal violation that can cause serious injuries and travel delays.

“I urge our community to understand the gravity of these actions and the potential consequences they carry,” said Maui Chief of Police John Pelletier. “Safety is our top priority, and we will not tolerate any actions that jeopardize the well-being of our community and those traveling through our airspace. Let us work together to ensure the safety of our skies and protect our community from harm.”

Under federal law, knowingly aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Additionally, an individual can face as much as 20 years in prison for interference with an aircraft.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous and puts the lives of those on the aircraft and on the ground at risk,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill in the press release. “This action causes an imminent threat to aviation safety with the potential to cause grave danger. It is not a harmless prank, and the FBI, KPD, and MPD takes these incidents very seriously.”

To report an incident, contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 (Honolulu Field Office), 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), tips.fbi.gov, or dial 911.