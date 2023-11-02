comscore PHOTO: A Golden Road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
News

PHOTO: A Golden Road

  • By .
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • YOMIURI SHIMBUN <strong>A GOLDEN </strong><strong>ROAD</strong>: Worshippers admired the sun setting over the Genkai Sea and illuminating the approach to Miyajidake Shrine in Fukutsu, Fukuoka prefecture last month. The approach is only lit in golden color on several evenings in February and October if the weather is clear. About 430 visitors watched the sunset gild the nearly mile-long approach.

    YOMIURI SHIMBUN

    A GOLDEN ROAD: Worshippers admired the sun setting over the Genkai Sea and illuminating the approach to Miyajidake Shrine in Fukutsu, Fukuoka prefecture last month. The approach is only lit in golden color on several evenings in February and October if the weather is clear. About 430 visitors watched the sunset gild the nearly mile-long approach.

.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Youngsters spread love of reading with furry friends

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up