PHOTO: A Golden Road

A GOLDEN ROAD: Worshippers admired the sun setting over the Genkai Sea and illuminating the approach to Miyajidake Shrine in Fukutsu, Fukuoka prefecture last month. The approach is only lit in golden color on several evenings in February and October if the weather is clear. About 430 visitors watched the sunset gild the nearly mile-long approach.
