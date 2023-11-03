comscore Shipping company Maersk to slash 10,000 jobs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Shipping company Maersk to slash 10,000 jobs

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 1:25 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/RITZAU SCANPIX VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Containers are seen on the world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel before the namegiving ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sept 14. Maersk today presented its quarterly report with profits before taxes at $691 million, down from $9.1 billion for the same period last year, citing “challenging market conditions resulting in substantially lower freight rates compared to the abnormally high rates in 2022.”

    MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/RITZAU SCANPIX VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Containers are seen on the world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel before the namegiving ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sept 14. Maersk today presented its quarterly report with profits before taxes at $691 million, down from $9.1 billion for the same period last year, citing “challenging market conditions resulting in substantially lower freight rates compared to the abnormally high rates in 2022.”

COPENHAGEN, Denmark >> Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping company, said today that it plans to eliminate 10,000 jobs due to what it described as a challenging environment for container trade and logistics services.

The company said the move would result in savings of $600 million in 2024.

The announcement was made as Copenhagen-based Maersk presented its quarterly report, which listed profits before taxes at $691 million, down from $9.1 billion for the same period last year. The report cited “challenging market conditions resulting in substantially lower freight rates compared to the abnormally high rates in 2022.”

A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said the company will continue to streamline its organization and operations.

“Our industry is facing a new normal with subdued demand, prices back in line with historical levels and inflationary pressure on our cost base,” Clerc said. “Given the challenging times ahead, we accelerated several cost- and cash- containment measures to safeguard our financial performance.”

The company’s revenue for Q3 was $12.1 billion in 2023 compared to $22.8 billion for the same period in 2022.

The company said it now expected annual global container volume growth in the range of -2% to -0.5% compared to -4% to -1% previously.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
HFD: Mililani Mauka fire 50% contained, 1,100 acres burned

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up