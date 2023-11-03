Defending champs Konawaena, Waimea earn top seeds in state football tournament

Defending state champions Konawaena and Waimea earned the top seeds in their divisions in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championships, which begin next week.

The Wildcats (10-1), who have won 21 straight games against Hawaii opponents, will open play in Division I at home at Julian Yates Field on Nov. 18, against the winner between Lahainaluna and Kapaa.

The Warriors (8-0) will travel to play the Lunas (5-0) in the first round on Nov. 11.

ILH champion Damien, which beat ‘Iolani 42-37 in a playoff on Friday night, will play OIA runner-up Farrington in the other first-round game that day at Kaiser.

OIA champion Waipahu, which defeated the Govs 48-26 tonight, is the No. 2 seed and will host the Damien/Farrington winner in a semifinal.

All three Oahu teams to make the Division I tournament are on one side of the bracket and the three neighbor island teams are on the other side, guaranteeing there will be an Oahu team in the championship played Nov. 25 at Mililani.

Waimea (2-5), which won three Division II tournament games by a combined score of 110-13 to win its first state championship last year, will host the winner between OIA champion Roosevelt and BIIF champion Kamehameha-Hawaii on Nov. 18 at Hanapepe Stadium.

MIL champion Kamehameha-Maui, which has played only twice since Sept. 29, is the No. 2 seed in Division II and will host the winner between OIA runner-up Kaimuki and Pac-Five in the semifinals on Nov. 18.

Both first-round games in Division II will be played in a doubleheader on Nov. 10 hosted by Roosevelt.

The four-team Open Division state tournament bracket will be released after Saturday’s OIA title game between Mililani and Kahuku.

The OIA champion will play the winner between Kapolei and Campbell on Saturday in one semifinal, while the OIA runner-up will play ILH champion Punahou in the other semifinal.

Both games will be played Nov. 17 at Mililani.