Mililani Mauka fire burns through 1,300 acres, remains 70% contained

The wildland fire above Mililani Mauka grew slightly overnight and remains 70% contained, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Fire suppression operations resumed this morning at 7:12 a.m. as the blaze continued to burn in a remote, mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain.

Now in its sixth day, the fire has impacted about 1,300 acres of land, HFD said in a news release. The main portion of the active fire is located about four miles from the Mililani Mauka community.

One HFD helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft, and one United States Fish and Wildlife Services contracted helicopter were involved in firefighting efforts today. Additionally, the Mendocino Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Six Rivers Wildland Fire Module are building a fireline to prevent spread toward Mililani Mauka.

On the ground, two USFWS crews started work in areas near the Mililani Mauka community.

The Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch is monitoring air quality. Anyone with inquiries can call the branch at (808) 586-4417.

No evacuations have been ordered since the fire broke out on Oct. 30.

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that runs from 10 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. The Mililani Mauka Wildfire Incident Management Team is working with NWS to monitor potential impacts of threatening weather systems.