comscore Fire weather watch to cover leeward areas Sunday and Monday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Fire weather watch to cover leeward areas Sunday and Monday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:21 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for all leeward areas and Central Oahu from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon due to an expected increase in tradewinds.

Forecasters said today that the increased winds, low humidity and dry brush “can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly.”

The forecast calls for east winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, and relative humidity dropping to near 40 percent Sunday and Monday.

A watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur, officials said. If a red flag warning is issued, outdoor burning is not recommended, the weather service said.

Any fires that develop could spread rapidly, officials warned, and activities that could throw off sparks should be delayed.

The Kauai Fire Department advises the following to prevent fires:

>> Refrain from all outdoor burning, including cooking;

>> Avoid the use of mechanized equipment outdoors, including the use of yard work equipment;

>> Do not drive your vehicle in dry, tall grass. The underside of your vehicle is hot and can easily ignite grasses from your exhaust muffler;

>> Ensure trailer chains do not drag on the ground;

>> Be aware of wind direction and gusts that could spread fire rapidly;

>> Have an escape route to a clear area safe from rapid-fire spread; and

——

For information on how to protect life and property from wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Gag order in Trump civil fraud trial expanded to Trump attorneys
Next Story
Retired businessman to lead Boy Scouts of America

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up