Fire weather watch to cover leeward areas Sunday and Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for all leeward areas and Central Oahu from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon due to an expected increase in tradewinds.

Forecasters said today that the increased winds, low humidity and dry brush “can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop could spread rapidly.”

The forecast calls for east winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, and relative humidity dropping to near 40 percent Sunday and Monday.

A watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur, officials said. If a red flag warning is issued, outdoor burning is not recommended, the weather service said.

Any fires that develop could spread rapidly, officials warned, and activities that could throw off sparks should be delayed.

The Kauai Fire Department advises the following to prevent fires:

>> Refrain from all outdoor burning, including cooking;

>> Avoid the use of mechanized equipment outdoors, including the use of yard work equipment;

>> Do not drive your vehicle in dry, tall grass. The underside of your vehicle is hot and can easily ignite grasses from your exhaust muffler;

>> Ensure trailer chains do not drag on the ground;

>> Be aware of wind direction and gusts that could spread fire rapidly;

>> Have an escape route to a clear area safe from rapid-fire spread; and

——

For information on how to protect life and property from wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home.