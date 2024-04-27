Ocean Safety, HFD personnel rescue 5 from submerged canoe off Diamond Head

Emergency crews rescued five people this morning after their canoe became submerged about half-a-mile off of Diamond Head, authorities said.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and Honolulu Fire Department personnel responded to the incident at about 9:09 a.m., bringing the five people from the canoe to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, according to Emergency Medical Services officials.

First-responders treated two of the five people, who both declined to be taken to a hospital.