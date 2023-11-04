Bowling powers Pearl City and Hawaii Baptist win state titles
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HHSAA
The Hawaii Baptist Eagles won the boys state bowling title on Friday.
-
COURTESY HHSAA
The Pearl City Chargers, above, won the girls state bowling title.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree