4 Lahaina schools to close Monday due to red flag warning

Four Lahaina public schools will be closed Monday as a result of the red flag warning and high wind advisory in effect.

King Kamehameha Elementary, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High School will be closed to students and staff out of an abundance of caution, according to a news release from the Hawaii Department of Education.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning today which will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the leeward sides of all Hawaiian Islands. A high wind advisory is in effect for the eastern islands.

“Schools have emergency preparedness plans in place and the Department of Education will continue to work closely with state and county emergency officials to monitor the situation,” according to a statement.