These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

  • By Julia Frankel / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 1:52 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 4 Palestinians look at the destruction after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis.

    Palestinians look at the destruction after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis.

JERUSALEM >> The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 5, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups:

9,770

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza.

153

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank.

1,400

The number of people killed in Israel.

29

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive.

24,808

The number of Palestinians injured in Gaza.

2,200

The number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank.

5,400

The number of Israelis injured.

250,000

The number of Israelis displaced.

More than 1.5 million

The number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza.

At least 241

The number of soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza.

5

The number of hostages released or rescued.

451

The number of aid trucks let into Gaza.

200,000

The number of residential units destroyed in Gaza.

Looking Back

