Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 18-22, 2023

|For The Week Of Sept. 18-22
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-127 Waipao Pl
|9/19/23
|$1,378,000
|99-254 Ohenana Lp
|9/21/23
|$1,072,500
|1247 Ala Alii St #149
|9/22/23
|$500,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1364 Mahiole St
|9/22/23
|$1,165,900
|5122 Likini St #404
|9/18/23
|$287,000
|5333 Likini St #808
|9/18/23
|$318,000
|Ala Moana
|88 Piikoi St #3607
|9/20/23
|$1,190,000
|419 A Atkinson Dr #1506
|9/20/23
|$332,500
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd #802
|9/18/23
|$610,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #855
|9/22/23
|$170,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1302
|9/18/23
|$175,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #440
|9/18/23
|$137,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-936 Komana St
|9/19/23
|$800,000
|91-1137 Kamaaha Lp #2B
|9/18/23
|$425,000
|91-3575 Kauluakoko St #3203
|9/22/23
|$640,000
|91-3525 Kauluakoko St #2101
|9/20/23
|$471,300
|91-856 Ma Ke Kula St
|9/22/23
|$1,180,000
|91-816 Poowai Pl
|9/22/23
|$826,000
|91-1144 Laaulu St #13C
|9/21/23
|$506,000
|91-245 Hanapouli Cir #22D
|9/18/23
|$530,000
|91-923 Kuaeewa Pl
|9/20/23
|$860,000
|91-527 Kuhialoko St
|9/21/23
|$865,000
|91-226 Leleoi Pl #20
|9/22/23
|$815,000
|91-1026 Kaimalie St #Q2
|9/21/23
|$697,000
|91-1052 Kaileonui St
|9/22/23
|$1,059,000
|91-1411 Keoneula Blvd #2104
|9/18/23
|$760,000
|91-2012 Kamakana St
|9/21/23
|$1,070,000
|91-1001 Keaunui Dr #157
|9/20/23
|$815,000
|91-1037 Waikapoo St
|9/22/23
|$1,350,000
|540 Manawai St #105
|9/18/23
|$759,000
|801 Kakala St #1208
|9/19/23
|$625,000
|840 Kakala St #307
|9/18/23
|$785,000
|642 Kakala St #1409
|9/22/23
|$595,500
|91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #21
|9/19/23
|$859,000
|91-1869 Makahehi Loop
|9/22/23
|$1,083,705
|91-1238 Likolehua Lp
|9/21/23
|$939,215
|91-1234 Likolehua Lp
|9/21/23
|$1,078,890
|91-1754 Kohanahana Loop
|9/20/23
|$902,680
|91-1760 Kohanahana Loop
|9/22/23
|$944,470
|91-1769 Kohanahana Loop
|9/22/23
|$1,009,280
|Hauula
|54-337 Kamehameha Hwy #6B, 7B
|9/21/23
|$327,500
|Hawaii Kai
|500 Lunalilo Home Rd #15D
|9/20/23
|$875,000
|500 Lunalilo Home Rd #32F
|9/22/23
|$600,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #ER109
|9/20/23
|$2,865,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8127
|9/21/23
|$939,000
|266 Poipu Dr
|9/22/23
|$2,900,000
|450 Kekupua St
|9/22/23
|$1,150,000
|169 Anapalau St
|9/22/23
|$1,620,000
|661 Ahukini Pl
|9/21/23
|$1,323,000
|378 Kealahou St
|9/22/23
|$1,325,000
|Heeia
|46-402 Holokaa St
|9/22/23
|$2,300,000
|46-267 Kahuhipa St #E302
|9/22/23
|$520,000
|Kahaluu
|47-488 Hoopala St
|9/19/23
|$1,130,000
|Kailua
|1194 A Kamahele St #2703
|9/18/23
|$1,800,000
|1239 Punana Loop
|9/22/23
|$1,175,000
|40 Kaiholu Pl
|9/18/23
|$3,875,000
|125 Ainoni St
|9/20/23
|$2,007,800
|Kaimuki
|652 9th Ave #652
|9/22/23
|$1,495,000
|704 19th Ave
|9/19/23
|$1,285,000
|Kakaako
|425 S St #2103
|9/21/23
|$553,000
|1001 Queen St #2708
|9/22/23
|$885,000
|1000 Auahi St #1600
|9/20/23
|$2,350,000
|1000 Auahi St #2300
|9/22/23
|$2,175,000
|1000 Auahi St #3907
|9/18/23
|$1,450,000
|1108 Auahi St #25-H
|9/21/23
|$1,650,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii3608
|9/21/23
|$1,020,000
|Kaneohe
|45-075 Waikalua Rd #16
|9/22/23
|$1,925,000
|45-1114 Cobb Adams Rd #A
|9/22/23
|$650,000
|45-724 Ko St
|9/22/23
|$353,333
|45-535 Luluku Rd #M5
|9/18/23
|$447,500
|Kapahulu
|3308 Monsarrat Ave
|9/19/23
|$1,500,000
|2801 Coconut Ave #6E
|9/21/23
|$1,795,000
|4317 Kaikoo Pl
|9/22/23
|$8,350,000
|Kapalama
|1555 Pohaku St #A110
|9/21/23
|$335,000
|1945 Kapalama Ave
|9/22/23
|$1,350,000
|Liliha
|1626 Frog Ln
|9/19/23
|$1,442,900
|Lower Manoa
|1425 Punahou St #501
|9/18/23
|$675,000
|Makaha
|84-680 Kili Dr #603
|9/22/23
|$318,000
|84-770 Kili Dr #1234
|9/20/23
|$289,000
|84-965 Farrington Hwy #109
|9/18/23
|$240,000
|84-716 A Farrington Hwy #4
|9/20/23
|$503,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-795 Paakai St
|9/20/23
|$442,500
|92-914 Welo St #77
|9/21/23
|$600,000
|92-987 Makakilo Dr #31
|9/22/23
|$618,000
|92-6047 Makeke St
|9/20/23
|$1,050,000
|Makiki
|1813 Algaroba St
|9/22/23
|$1,182,000
|1914 A Lime St
|9/19/23
|$443,000
|1212 Punahou St #2003
|9/22/23
|$210,000
|927 Prospect St #803
|9/20/23
|$540,000
|2150 Mott-Smith Dr
|9/21/23
|$2,425,000
|Manoa Valley
|Lot 2 Oahu Ave
|9/22/23
|$860,000
|2666 Lowrey Ave
|9/18/23
|$1,880,000
|Mccully
|2334 Kapiolani Blvd #403
|9/22/23
|$550,000
|500 University Ave #1126
|9/22/23
|$650,000
|500 University Ave #PH10
|9/22/23
|$1,050,000
|2710 Kaaha St
|9/18/23
|$1,675,000
|2499 Kapiolani Blvd #2701
|9/21/23
|$799,000
|583 Kamoku St #3903
|9/21/23
|$600,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-065 Waikalani Dr #F202
|9/19/23
|$389,500
|95-110 443 Moenamanu St
|9/22/23
|$695,000
|95-1050 Makaikai St #23F
|9/19/23
|$415,000
|95-1140 Makaikai St #16
|9/21/23
|$576,000
|95-1040 Kuauli St #151
|9/22/23
|$595,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-2141 Pakeke St #43
|9/22/23
|$594,300
|87-138 Kimo St
|9/18/23
|$665,000
|87-664 Manuaihue St
|9/20/23
|$695,000
|87-224 Maaloa St
|9/20/23
|$745,000
|87-196 6 Helelua St
|9/18/23
|$165,000
|Niu Valley
|355 Halaki St
|9/19/23
|$1,400,000
|335 Anonia St
|9/20/23
|$1,520,000
|509 Moaniala St
|9/18/23
|$287,435
|Nuuanu
|55 S Kukui St #D1013
|9/19/23
|$395,000
|1200 Queen Emma St #3803
|9/20/23
|$534,768
|700 Richards St #1710
|9/19/23
|$700,000
|775 Kinalau Pl #2102
|9/22/23
|$141,100
|2101 Nuuanu Ave #1306
|9/20/23
|$491,000
|2914 Booth Rd #16
|9/19/23
|$2,800,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1729 Iwi Way
|9/22/23
|$1,200,000
|2345 Kipona Pl
|9/18/23
|$575,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #2004A
|9/22/23
|$445,000
|1741 Palamoi St
|9/22/23
|$995,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-500 Koauka Loop #5L
|9/21/23
|$510,000
|98-1030 Moanalua Rd #205
|9/20/23
|$390,000
|98-288 Kaonohi St #2904
|9/22/23
|$300,000
|98-099 Uao Pl #2610
|9/18/23
|$440,000
|98-410 Koauka Lp #32F
|9/18/23
|$500,000
|98-1284 D Hoohiki Pl #93
|9/21/23
|$503,000
|98-292 Paleo Way #20
|9/20/23
|$950,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|603 A Wyllie St
|9/22/23
|$325,000
|Sand Island Access
|1519 Kaumualii St #315
|9/20/23
|$425,000
|Sunset Beach, Pupukea
|59-005 Hoalua St
|9/20/23
|$729,767
|Wahiawa
|57 Lauone Lp
|9/22/23
|$854,000
|129 Rose St #129D
|9/19/23
|$604,000
|146 Plum St
|9/22/23
|$830,000
|122 Plum St
|9/19/23
|$890,000
|89B B Kilea Pl
|9/21/23
|$640,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4351 Kahala Ave
|9/19/23
|$4,195,000
|951 Kealaolu Ave
|9/22/23
|$3,000,000
|1627 Kalaniuka Way #37
|9/19/23
|$1,250,000
|4825 Kahala Ave
|9/21/23
|$3,750,000
|Waianae
|85-184 A Waianae Valley Rd
|#85-184A
|9/19/23
|$875,000
|86-359 Kauaopuu St
|9/19/23
|$440,000
|86-906 Hale Ekahi Dr
|9/22/23
|$450,000
|86-348 Kauaopuu St
|9/21/23
|$849,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #906
|9/18/23
|$395,000
|1925 Kalakaua Ave #2603
|9/22/23
|$445,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1304
|9/20/23
|$750,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1636
|9/21/23
|$400,000
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd #606A
|9/22/23
|$115,000
|1676 Ala Moana Blvd #1002
|9/22/23
|$620,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3418
|9/18/23
|$370,000
|343 Hobron Ln #4202
|9/19/23
|$830,000
|1645 Ala Wai Blvd #PH1
|9/22/23
|$1,300,000
|444 Niu St #3003
|9/18/23
|$565,000
|419 Keoniana St #505
|9/19/23
|$615,000
|421 Olohana St #PH3
|9/18/23
|$432,730
|417 Namahana St #17
|9/19/23
|$298,000
|2121 Ala Wai Blvd #2106
|9/18/23
|$525,000
|2140 Kuhio Ave #2310
|9/18/23
|$520,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #1506
|9/20/23
|$560,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #1611
|9/22/23
|$155,000
|2421 Tusitala St #1601
|9/22/23
|$341,500
|201 Ohua Ave #807
|9/20/23
|$680,000
|201 Ohua Ave #1013
|9/21/23
|$693,000
|Waipahu
|94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #19
|9/18/23
|$1,099,636
|91-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #20
|9/22/23
|$1,018,952
|94-770 Lumiauau St #R4
|9/22/23
|$735,000
|94-541 Lumiaina St #T202
|9/22/23
|$499,000
|94-294 Kahuanani St
|9/20/23
|$800,000
|94-079 Aaahi Pl
|9/21/23
|$775,000
|94-102 Pulua Pl #M102
|9/22/23
|$585,000
|Whitmore Village
|71-664 Kipuka Dr #108
|9/18/23
|$900,000
|302 N Circle Mauka St
|9/21/23
|$1,150,000
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Heeia
|46-010 Kamehameha Hwy
|9/20/23
|$1,950,000
|Liliha
|1712 Liliha St #400
|9/18/23
|$575,000
|Makiki
|1535 Pensacola St #C5, C-6
|9/21/23
|$580,000
|Nuuanu
|55 Merchant St #Off 31
|9/19/23
|$1,306,499
|Sand Island Access
|881 N King St
|9/22/23
|$3,500,000
|Waipahu
|94-775 Haakoa Pl
|9/21/23
|$1,045,000
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 18-22, 2023
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.