Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 18-22, 2023

  • By Star-Advertiser
  • Today
For The Week Of Sept. 18-22
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-127 Waipao Pl 9/19/23 $1,378,000
99-254 Ohenana Lp 9/21/23 $1,072,500
1247 Ala Alii St #149 9/22/23 $500,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1364 Mahiole St 9/22/23 $1,165,900
5122 Likini St #404 9/18/23 $287,000
5333 Likini St #808 9/18/23 $318,000
Ala Moana    
88 Piikoi St #3607 9/20/23 $1,190,000
419 A Atkinson Dr #1506 9/20/23 $332,500
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #802 9/18/23 $610,000
410 Atkinson Dr #855 9/22/23 $170,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1302 9/18/23 $175,000
410 Atkinson Dr #440 9/18/23 $137,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-936 Komana St 9/19/23 $800,000
91-1137 Kamaaha Lp #2B 9/18/23 $425,000
91-3575 Kauluakoko St #3203 9/22/23 $640,000
91-3525 Kauluakoko St #2101 9/20/23 $471,300
91-856 Ma Ke Kula St 9/22/23 $1,180,000
91-816 Poowai Pl 9/22/23 $826,000
91-1144 Laaulu St #13C 9/21/23 $506,000
91-245 Hanapouli Cir #22D 9/18/23 $530,000
91-923 Kuaeewa Pl 9/20/23 $860,000
91-527 Kuhialoko St 9/21/23 $865,000
91-226 Leleoi Pl #20 9/22/23 $815,000
91-1026 Kaimalie St #Q2 9/21/23 $697,000
91-1052 Kaileonui St 9/22/23 $1,059,000
91-1411 Keoneula Blvd #2104 9/18/23 $760,000
91-2012 Kamakana St 9/21/23 $1,070,000
91-1001 Keaunui Dr #157 9/20/23 $815,000
91-1037 Waikapoo St 9/22/23 $1,350,000
540 Manawai St #105 9/18/23 $759,000
801 Kakala St #1208 9/19/23 $625,000
840 Kakala St #307 9/18/23 $785,000
642 Kakala St #1409 9/22/23 $595,500
91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #21 9/19/23 $859,000
91-1869 Makahehi Loop 9/22/23 $1,083,705
91-1238 Likolehua Lp 9/21/23 $939,215
91-1234 Likolehua Lp 9/21/23 $1,078,890
91-1754 Kohanahana Loop 9/20/23 $902,680
91-1760 Kohanahana Loop 9/22/23 $944,470
91-1769 Kohanahana Loop 9/22/23 $1,009,280
Hauula    
54-337 Kamehameha Hwy #6B, 7B 9/21/23 $327,500
Hawaii Kai    
500 Lunalilo Home Rd #15D 9/20/23 $875,000
500 Lunalilo Home Rd #32F 9/22/23 $600,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #ER109 9/20/23 $2,865,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8127 9/21/23 $939,000
266 Poipu Dr 9/22/23 $2,900,000
450 Kekupua St 9/22/23 $1,150,000
169 Anapalau St 9/22/23 $1,620,000
661 Ahukini Pl 9/21/23 $1,323,000
378 Kealahou St 9/22/23 $1,325,000
Heeia    
46-402 Holokaa St 9/22/23 $2,300,000
46-267 Kahuhipa St #E302 9/22/23 $520,000
Kahaluu    
47-488 Hoopala St 9/19/23 $1,130,000
Kailua    
1194 A Kamahele St #2703 9/18/23 $1,800,000
1239 Punana Loop 9/22/23 $1,175,000
40 Kaiholu Pl 9/18/23 $3,875,000
125 Ainoni St 9/20/23 $2,007,800
Kaimuki    
652 9th Ave #652 9/22/23 $1,495,000
704 19th Ave 9/19/23 $1,285,000
Kakaako    
425 S St #2103 9/21/23 $553,000
1001 Queen St #2708 9/22/23 $885,000
1000 Auahi St #1600 9/20/23 $2,350,000
1000 Auahi St #2300 9/22/23 $2,175,000
1000 Auahi St #3907 9/18/23 $1,450,000
1108 Auahi St #25-H 9/21/23 $1,650,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii3608 9/21/23 $1,020,000
Kaneohe    
45-075 Waikalua Rd #16 9/22/23 $1,925,000
45-1114 Cobb Adams Rd #A 9/22/23 $650,000
45-724 Ko St 9/22/23 $353,333
45-535 Luluku Rd #M5 9/18/23 $447,500
Kapahulu    
3308 Monsarrat Ave 9/19/23 $1,500,000
2801 Coconut Ave #6E 9/21/23 $1,795,000
4317 Kaikoo Pl 9/22/23 $8,350,000
Kapalama    
1555 Pohaku St #A110 9/21/23 $335,000
1945 Kapalama Ave 9/22/23 $1,350,000
Liliha    
1626 Frog Ln 9/19/23 $1,442,900
Lower Manoa    
1425 Punahou St #501 9/18/23 $675,000
Makaha    
84-680 Kili Dr #603 9/22/23 $318,000
84-770 Kili Dr #1234 9/20/23 $289,000
84-965 Farrington Hwy #109 9/18/23 $240,000
84-716 A Farrington Hwy #4 9/20/23 $503,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-795 Paakai St 9/20/23 $442,500
92-914 Welo St #77 9/21/23 $600,000
92-987 Makakilo Dr #31 9/22/23 $618,000
92-6047 Makeke St 9/20/23 $1,050,000
Makiki    
1813 Algaroba St 9/22/23 $1,182,000
1914 A Lime St 9/19/23 $443,000
1212 Punahou St #2003 9/22/23 $210,000
927 Prospect St #803 9/20/23 $540,000
2150 Mott-Smith Dr 9/21/23 $2,425,000
Manoa Valley    
Lot 2 Oahu Ave 9/22/23 $860,000
2666 Lowrey Ave 9/18/23 $1,880,000
Mccully    
2334 Kapiolani Blvd #403 9/22/23 $550,000
500 University Ave #1126 9/22/23 $650,000
500 University Ave #PH10 9/22/23 $1,050,000
2710 Kaaha St 9/18/23 $1,675,000
2499 Kapiolani Blvd #2701 9/21/23 $799,000
583 Kamoku St #3903 9/21/23 $600,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-065 Waikalani Dr #F202 9/19/23 $389,500
95-110 443 Moenamanu St 9/22/23 $695,000
95-1050 Makaikai St #23F 9/19/23 $415,000
95-1140 Makaikai St #16 9/21/23 $576,000
95-1040 Kuauli St #151 9/22/23 $595,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-2141 Pakeke St #43 9/22/23 $594,300
87-138 Kimo St 9/18/23 $665,000
87-664 Manuaihue St 9/20/23 $695,000
87-224 Maaloa St 9/20/23 $745,000
87-196 6 Helelua St 9/18/23 $165,000
Niu Valley    
355 Halaki St 9/19/23 $1,400,000
335 Anonia St 9/20/23 $1,520,000
509 Moaniala St 9/18/23 $287,435
Nuuanu    
55 S Kukui St #D1013 9/19/23 $395,000
1200 Queen Emma St #3803 9/20/23 $534,768
700 Richards St #1710 9/19/23 $700,000
775 Kinalau Pl #2102 9/22/23 $141,100
2101 Nuuanu Ave #1306 9/20/23 $491,000
2914 Booth Rd #16 9/19/23 $2,800,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
1729 Iwi Way 9/22/23 $1,200,000
2345 Kipona Pl 9/18/23 $575,000
Pearl City    
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #2004A 9/22/23 $445,000
1741 Palamoi St 9/22/23 $995,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-500 Koauka Loop #5L 9/21/23 $510,000
98-1030 Moanalua Rd #205 9/20/23 $390,000
98-288 Kaonohi St #2904 9/22/23 $300,000
98-099 Uao Pl #2610 9/18/23 $440,000
98-410 Koauka Lp #32F 9/18/23 $500,000
98-1284 D Hoohiki Pl #93 9/21/23 $503,000
98-292 Paleo Way #20 9/20/23 $950,000
Puunui Alewa Heights    
603 A Wyllie St 9/22/23 $325,000
Sand Island Access    
1519 Kaumualii St #315 9/20/23 $425,000
Sunset Beach, Pupukea    
59-005 Hoalua St 9/20/23 $729,767
Wahiawa    
57 Lauone Lp 9/22/23 $854,000
129 Rose St #129D 9/19/23 $604,000
146 Plum St 9/22/23 $830,000
122 Plum St 9/19/23 $890,000
89B B Kilea Pl 9/21/23 $640,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4351 Kahala Ave 9/19/23 $4,195,000
951 Kealaolu Ave 9/22/23 $3,000,000
1627 Kalaniuka Way #37 9/19/23 $1,250,000
4825 Kahala Ave 9/21/23 $3,750,000
Waianae    
85-184 A Waianae Valley Rd
#85-184A 9/19/23 $875,000
86-359 Kauaopuu St 9/19/23 $440,000
86-906 Hale Ekahi Dr 9/22/23 $450,000
86-348 Kauaopuu St 9/21/23 $849,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #906 9/18/23 $395,000
1925 Kalakaua Ave #2603 9/22/23 $445,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1304 9/20/23 $750,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1636 9/21/23 $400,000
1720 Ala Moana Blvd #606A 9/22/23 $115,000
1676 Ala Moana Blvd #1002 9/22/23 $620,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3418 9/18/23 $370,000
343 Hobron Ln #4202 9/19/23 $830,000
1645 Ala Wai Blvd #PH1 9/22/23 $1,300,000
444 Niu St #3003 9/18/23 $565,000
419 Keoniana St #505 9/19/23 $615,000
421 Olohana St #PH3 9/18/23 $432,730
417 Namahana St #17 9/19/23 $298,000
2121 Ala Wai Blvd #2106 9/18/23 $525,000
2140 Kuhio Ave #2310 9/18/23 $520,000
383 Kalaimoku St #1506 9/20/23 $560,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #1611 9/22/23 $155,000
2421 Tusitala St #1601 9/22/23 $341,500
201 Ohua Ave #807 9/20/23 $680,000
201 Ohua Ave #1013 9/21/23 $693,000
Waipahu    
94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #19 9/18/23 $1,099,636
91-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #20 9/22/23 $1,018,952
94-770 Lumiauau St #R4 9/22/23 $735,000
94-541 Lumiaina St #T202 9/22/23 $499,000
94-294 Kahuanani St 9/20/23 $800,000
94-079 Aaahi Pl 9/21/23 $775,000
94-102 Pulua Pl #M102 9/22/23 $585,000
Whitmore Village    
71-664 Kipuka Dr #108 9/18/23 $900,000
302 N Circle Mauka St 9/21/23 $1,150,000
 
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Heeia    
46-010 Kamehameha Hwy 9/20/23 $1,950,000
Liliha    
1712 Liliha St #400 9/18/23 $575,000
Makiki    
1535 Pensacola St #C5, C-6 9/21/23 $580,000
Nuuanu    
55 Merchant St #Off 31 9/19/23 $1,306,499
Sand Island Access    
881 N King St 9/22/23 $3,500,000
Waipahu    
94-775 Haakoa Pl 9/21/23 $1,045,000
