Kauai reports 2 deaths of visitors pulled from the ocean

Kauai police reported two recent deaths after visitors were pulled unresponsive from the ocean on Sunday and Monday.

One has been identified as Ronald Nicasio, age 57, of Nevada. The other has been identified as Rex Shayne Queen, 58, of Seattle, Wash.

On Sunday, Ocean Safety Bureau lifeguards at Hanalei Bay responded to bystanders calling for help after bringing an unresponsive swimmer to shore about 150 yards from the tower and quickly ran over to administer CPR and AED.

Paramedics from American Medical Response then took over and transported the man, later identified as Nicasio, to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital.

Nicasio could not be revived, police said, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy is pending.

On Monday, Kauai police said another visitor became unresponsive while scuba diving Monday morning in waters off Koloa Landing in Poipu.

The man, later identified as Queen, became unresponsive at about 9 a.m. Monday, according to a preliminary report. First responders pulled him out of the ocean and brought him to shore, where CPR was administered.

Paramedics from AMR transported Queen to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no signs of foul play were reported or observed. An autopsy is also pending for the Queen’s cause of death.

“We are saddened once again to report the death of another visitor,” Kauai Police Investigative Services Bureau Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa said in a statement. “We remind the public to be aware of your surroundings and your abilities in the water.”

Volunteers with the nonprofit Visitor Aloha Society of Kauai and Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, are assisting Nicasio’s family. Volunteers from the Wilcox Medical Center are assisting Queen’s family.