Man, 59, critical after e-bike collision in Waikiki

Honolulu police say a 59-year-old man is in critical condition after colliding with a pickup truck on an e-bike on Kapahulu Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police said that at about 3:48 p.m., the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Kapahulu when he crossed over the yellow, double-solid line and collided head-on with a pickup truck headed in the opposite direction.

The bicyclist was then thrown onto Kapahulu Avenue, where he was struck by another vehicle also heading westbound in the right lane.

Paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene near Honolulu Zoo and transported the bicyclist to a hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

The 64-year-old man driving the pickup truck, and the 67-year-old woman driving the second vehicle, were not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said at this time speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.