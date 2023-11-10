Honolulu-bound lanes of Likelike Highway closed for tunnel repairs

The town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway remain closed this morning after state crews work to repair damage to the ceiling of the Wilson Tunnel.

The state Department of Transportation officials said in a social media post Thursday night that the Likelike emergency closure from the H-3 Freeway split was “due to damaged stainless steel ceiling rods found in a routine inspection.”

DOT officials said they will update the public as more information becomes available.

Overall morning traffic today is lighter than usual because of the observed Veterans Day holiday.