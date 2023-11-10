Man, 59, attacked with machete in Kalihi robbery

Police are looking for a male suspect who attacked a 59-year-old man today with machete in Kalihi during a robbery.
Police said the suspect of unknown age demanded money from the man.
When he said he had no money, the suspect assaulted him with a machete.
The robbery occurred at 8:37 a.m.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery case.
