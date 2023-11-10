Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping at Costco Waipio parking lot

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for an attempted kidnapping at the Waipio Costco Thursday.

Police said an 11-year-old girl was sitting inside her family’s vehicle parked at the Waipio Costco parking lot, when an unknown male knocked on the outside of the vehicle.

The girl unlocked the door, thinking it was her mother.

The male opened the door and tried to abduct her, but the girl was able to fight off the suspect, police said.

He fled in an unknown direction.

A CrimeStoppers bulletin said the male suspect was wearing a gray jacket and long pants. No age or other description was given.

Police said as of this afternoon, there have been no arrests.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.