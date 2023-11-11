E-bike rider critically injured in McCully collision

Police said alcohol may have been a contributing factor on the part of a 42-year-old e-bike rider who was critically injured in McCully Friday night in a motor vehicle collision.

Police said that at about 8:12 p.m. a 31-year-old male motorist was traveling south with the right of way on McCully Street at the intersection of Waiola Street when the e-bike rider broadsided his vehicle. Police said the bike rider ran a red light heading west on Waiola.

The e-bike rider was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors on the part of the 31-year-old motorist.