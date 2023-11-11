Firefighters rescue 3 dogs from Mililani house fire

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued three dogs Friday night from a fire at a Mililani house.

The 911 call came in at 10:16 p.m. Friday. Seven HFD units with 23 personnel were dispatched. The first unit arrived at 10:22 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from the right side of the single-story home at 94-103 Auhaku Place.

Firefighters entered the house and found no people inside. Three dogs were found safe and reunited with their owner.

Firefighters made “an aggressive fire attack with hand lines,” HFD said in a news release. The fire was brought under control at 10:31 p.m., and extinguished at 10:43 p.m.

HFD said two children were evaluated for smoke inhalation by Emergency Medical Services, but were not taken to the hospital.

There were no reported injuries.

A cause and origin of the fire was not immediately determined.

HFD says smoke alarms to detect a fire are essential in every home. They allow occupants more time to escape, and increase survival chances by more than 50%.