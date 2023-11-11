Woman, 19, arrested for alleged assault at Kailua hospital

Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old male hospital staff member in Kailua.
Police said the incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. Friday at a Kailua hospital.
Officers arrested the woman at 2:15 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault at Adventist Health Castle.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.