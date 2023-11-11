comscore Woman, 19, arrested for alleged assault at Kailua hospital | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman, 19, arrested for alleged assault at Kailua hospital

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 pm
Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted a 59-year-old male hospital staff member in Kailua.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. Friday at a Kailua hospital.

Officers arrested the woman at 2:15 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault at Adventist Health Castle.

Looking Back

