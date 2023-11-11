Roosevelt rallies past Kamehameha-Hawaii to advance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Roosevelt hadn’t come up with any big offensive plays all game Friday against Kamehameha-Hawaii; then Ioane Kamanao and Jahsiah Souza-Armstead provided one when the Rough Riders needed it most.

Kamanao hit a wide-open Souza-Armstead on the left side for a 78-yard touchdown with 3:10 remaining as host Roosevelt beat Kamehameha-Hawaii 19-14 in a first-round game of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II Football Championships.

“I got that trust, I stuck in the pocket, waited for Jahsiah to get open and he got the job done and took it all the way down for us,” Kamanao said.

Said Souza-Armstead: “Before the play, they were all telling me this whole offensive, we got to get the job done and it was a good call, good execution by our whole team.”

The Rough Riders took over on downs at their 40 after the Warriors were stopped 1 yard short of the first down with 1:27 left. Roosevelt then ran out the clock.

“(The officials) have a better view of it. They’ve been making good calls all night, I support them on their calls,” Kamehameha-Hawaii coach Kealoha Wengler said. “That was tough for us to take — we were hoping that we’d get a better spot than that — but they got the better view and we’re gonna trust their judgement on that.”

Kamehameha-Hawaii took a 14-13 lead on Xander Hoopai’s 4-yard run with 4:22 remaining and Lucas Kay-Wong’s PAT kick. A play earlier, with rain falling, a bad snap in punt formation by the Rough Riders was recovered by the Warriors’ Jacobjames Ramos.

Roosevelt will play No. 1 seed Waimea in the semifinals on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at Hanapepe Stadium.

“Hopefully, we can go up there and play well,” Roosevelt coach Kui Kahooilihala said. “They’re not No. 1 for nothing. We have a big challenge ahead of us.”

The Rough Riders (9-3) committed five turnovers and the Warriors (11-2) had four in a game in which potent offenses struggled. Roosevelt scored at least 33 points in its previous four games and Kamehameha-Hawaii scored at least 40 points in seven games this season.

Kamanao finished 12-for-26 for 192 yards for Roosevelt, which has won seven in a row.

“The second half, we thought he did a great job,” Kahooilihala said. “He settled down and he played well. The receivers were on the same page.”

The Rough Riders got off to the ultimate hot start with Nainoa Aguiar returning the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Journey DePeralta’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 11:45 left in the first quarter.

The ball bounced and hit Aguiar in the leg before he picked it up.

“I wasn’t really focused on the play. I was more focused on recovering the ball,” Aguiar said. “My kick return team really helped me out a lot and made the blocks.”

The Rough Riders extended the lead to 10-0 on DePeralta’s 31-yard field goal with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter. The drive was set up by Ezekiel Soon’s fumble recovery at the Warriors’ 48.

Kamehameha-Hawaii had four three-and-outs and one lost fumble on their first-quarter possessions.

Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Kay-Wong put a 35-yard field goal through the uprights early in the second quarter, but a chop block penalty moved the ball back 15 yards and the Warriors wound up punting. The drive was set up by Xayden Kama’s fumble recovery at the Roosevelt 27.

Kamehameha-Hawaii had another great scoring opportunity on its next possession when Hoopai forced a fumble on a Roosevelt running play and teammate Caleh Carvalho recovered at the Rough Riders’ 15. Kay-Wong wound up missing a 32-yard field goal.

In the first half, Roosevelt lost three fumbles and Kamanao was intercepted by Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Diesel DeMello.

The Rough Riders had two first downs and gained 81 total yards before halftime.

Kamehameha-Hawaii lost two fumbles, had six first downs and gained 71 yards in the first half.

Both teams had decent starting field possession in the first half. The Rough Riders started six drives in Warriors territory, and the Warriors started three in Rough Riders territory.

Kamehameha-Hawaii scored on the opening possession of the second half on Hoopai’s 2-yard run up the middle on fourth down. Kay-Wong’s PAT kick cut the Warriors’ deficit to 10-7 with 7:59 to go in the third quarter. Hoopai had a 34-yard run on the drive, and a sideline interference penalty on the play against the Rough Riders moved the ball to the 9.

Roosevelt answered on the next possession on DePeralta’s 34-yard field goal, which made it 13-7 Roosevelt with 4:00 remaining in the third. The Rough Riders had a first-and-goal at the 3, but a bad snap led to a 21-yard loss.

Roosevelt finished with 250 yards of total offense and Kamehameha-Hawaii had 195.

The Rough Riders’ Taimane Souza-Fautanu made nine tackles and the Warriors’ DeMello also had nine.

“These guys they practice so hard. I’m so proud of the way they played,” Wengler said. “We had a couple of broken plays, just a couple plays and we were right there. But hats off to Roosevelt. They played a fantastic game. On the Big Island we don’t get to see this competition. We don’t know how fast they play, we don’t know what teams look like until we get over here.”

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

KS-Hawaii (11-2) 0 0 7 7 — 14

Roosevelt (9-3) 10 0 3 6 — 19

ROOS—Nainoa Aguiar 89 kick return (Journey DePeralta kick)

ROOS—FG DePeralta 31

KSH—Xander Hoopai 2 run (Lucas Kay-Wong kick)

ROOS—FG DePeralta 34

KSH—Hoopai 4 run (Kay-Wong kick)

ROOS—Jahsiah Souza-Armstead 78 pass from Ioane Kamanao (pass failed)

RUSHING—KS-Hawaii: Hoopai 15-64, Adam Perry 12-40, Javan Feary 7-25, Shiloh Santos 8-(minus 6). Roosevelt: Zion Kalauawa-Haupu 12-60, Drayzon Kaneshiro-Damingo 10-43, Kaleikaumaka Akiona 5-19, Kamanao 8-(minus 7).

PASSING—KS-Hawaii: Perry 13-34-1-72, Chanse Kaaua-Long 0-3-0-0. Roosevelt: Kamanao 12-26-1-192.