Roosevelt rallies past Kamehameha-Hawaii to advance
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roosevelt quarterback Ioane Kamanao ran for yardage against Kamehameha-Hawaii during the first half of Friday’s game at Roosevelt.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roosevelt defensive back Victor Silva (35) breaks up a pass intended for Kamehameha-Hawaii wide receiver Kekainalu Fuerte (1) during the first half.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree