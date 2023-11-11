comscore Roosevelt rallies past Kamehameha-Hawaii to advance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Roosevelt rallies past Kamehameha-Hawaii to advance

  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Roosevelt quarterback Ioane Kamanao ran for yardage against Kamehameha-Hawaii during the first half of Friday’s game at Roosevelt.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Roosevelt quarterback Ioane Kamanao ran for yardage against Kamehameha-Hawaii during the first half of Friday’s game at Roosevelt.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Roosevelt defensive back Victor Silva (35) breaks up a pass intended for Kamehameha-Hawaii wide receiver Kekainalu Fuerte (1) during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Roosevelt defensive back Victor Silva (35) breaks up a pass intended for Kamehameha-Hawaii wide receiver Kekainalu Fuerte (1) during the first half.

The Rough Riders (9-3) committed five turnovers and the Warriors (11-2) had four in a game in which potent offenses struggled. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine need to figure things out before it’s too late
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 11, 2023

Scroll Up