GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts Air Force

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

The University of Hawaii football team is hoping to follow up its first road win of the season with a victory over an Air Force team that hasn’t lost to a Mountain West Conference opponent.

The Falcons (8-1, 5-0), who lost to Army last week, have won the last two meetings in Honolulu by a combined 81 points.

Air Force will bring its triple-option offense to Ching Complex that was held to just a field goal in the loss to Army. The Falcons have run the ball on 88.7% of their plays this season. They average 5.2 yards per first-down rush, and have scored on 51% of their 83 full drives. They control possession an average of 33 minutes, 47 seconds per game. Against San Jose State, they had the ball for 39:05.

Hawaii is coming off a 27-14 win over Nevada in which it slowed the pace down on offense. UH huddled before every snap and called plays using wristbands.

Quarterback Brayden Schager enters the game ranked seventh in FBS with 2,768 passing yards this season. Pofele Ashlock leads all freshman receivers in the FBS with 60 receptions and 659 receiving yards.

Follow below for updates throughout the game.





--

More UH football coverage