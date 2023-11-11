Hawaii hands Air Force its first Mountain West loss in upset victory

Meki Pei’s 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter helped Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang score the signature wins of his tenure with a 27-13 victory over Air Force tonight at Ching Complex.

Quarterback Brayden Schager threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score to help Hawaii (4-7, 2-4 Mountain West) hand Air Force (8-2, 5-1) its second consecutive loss and first in conference play.

Pofele Ashlock caught two touchdown passes and Peter Manuma led an inspired defense that shut down the nation’s leading rushing offense with 12 tackles.

Two weeks after suffering its first home shutout loss since the Fred vonAppen era, the Rainbow Warriors notched back-to-back wins for the first time since the end of the 2021 season.

Hawaii scored a touchdown on its opening drive for the first time this season when Schager found Ashlock for a 5-yard touchdown on first-and-goal.

Quarterback Dalen Morris, a Navy transfer, converted two short third downs with runs on the drive and Schager didn’t miss a pass to give UH a 7-0 lead on the Falcons.

Hawaii never trailed in the game and allowed 201 rushing yards on 47 attempts.

Schager led Hawaii with 57 rushing yards, including 40 on one play of UH’s last drive in the first half that ended with Schager scoring on a QB sneak with two seconds remaining.

An Elijah Robinson pass rush forced a tipped pass that was intercepted by Noah Kema with 5 minutes remaining and Manuma intercepted a pass less than two minutes later to end it.

Cam Stone added an interception in the final minute as Hawaii forced four Air Force turnovers in the fourth quarter.

UH hits the road next to play at Wyoming.

--

More UH football coverage