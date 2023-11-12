comscore Firefighters extinguish commercial building fire in Pearl City | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters extinguish commercial building fire in Pearl City

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 pm
The Honolulu Fire Department has opened an investigation to determine the cause of a building fire this afternoon at a four-story office and medical building in Pearl City.

HFD reported that it received a 911 call at 3:31 p.m. for a building fire at 803 Kamehameha Highway. The first firefighting unit arrived at 3:37 p.m. and reported smoke coming out of unit 116. Seven units staffed with 26 personnel responded to the fire.

Firefighters said they used handlines to prevent the fire from spreading. They searched all floors for fire, and used ventilators to clear the building of residual smoke. The fire was brought under control by 4:03 p.m. and was extinguished by 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters have not yet determined the origin of the fire or the cause or compiled damage estimates.

