Las Vegas Advisor: Durango Casino pushes back grand opening to December

Originally scheduled for a grand opening on Nov. 20, the debut of Las Vegas’ next major resort, Durango Casino, has been pushed back to Dec. 5.

Owner Red Rock Resorts determined that the property wouldn’t be able to reach its desired level of operations by the initial date and made the call to postpone. Key in the decision was the fact that customers will be primarily Las Vegas residents, due to the resort’s far-southwest location. Residents have many alternatives to choose from, so first impressions are of paramount importance.

Guests with reservations prior to Dec. 5 are being offered alternative lodging.

Formula One week: If you’ll be in town this week, be prepared for the many disruptions that will accompany the Formula One Grand Prix race. The biggest headache will be traffic jams and restricted access, especially on the south end of the Strip. There will also be noticeable price increases (including a $15 taxi surcharge) and reduced availability at restaurants and shows. The race will be run on Saturday.

First domino: The Culinary Union and Caesars Entertainment have tentatively agreed on a new five-year contract for 10,000 hospitality employees at nine Caesars properties on the Strip. The agreement prevents Caesars from being part of a strike scheduled to be underway by this weekend. ­Negotiations continue with MGM Resorts and Wynn Las Vegas.

Rod’s leaving: Rod Stewart has announced that his residency at Caesars Palace will conclude next summer after a 13-year run. “Rod Stewart — The Hits” will close Aug. 7, when the show is scheduled to perform its 200th show.

Question: Now that the Rio is no longer controlled by Caesars Entertainment, will the new owners bring back the buffet?

Answer: That’s what a lot of buffet fans were hoping for, but it’s not gonna happen. It’s been announced that the space that housed the Carnival World Buffet, one of the best in Las Vegas in its time, will be become a food hall.

