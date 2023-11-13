First responders recover man’s body from McCully canal

Honolulu police are investigating after a man’s body was found Sunday evening in a canal in the McCully area.

The Honolulu Fire Department says it received a 911 call at 5:47 p.m. to assist police after a body was found in a canal near 1607 Citron St. Three units with 11 personnel responded.

Police said in a daily bulletin that the man, 44, was found unresponsive and that first responders were unable to resuscitate him.

HFD rescue personnel recovered the body from the canal at 6:40 p.m. and turned custody over to HPD.

Police said a doctor made a death pronouncement, and have classified the case as an unattended death.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances or injuries in this case.

No further information was provided.