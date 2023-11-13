First responders recover man’s body from McCully canal

Honolulu police are investigating after a man’s body was found Sunday evening in a canal in the McCully area.
The Honolulu Fire Department says it received a 911 call at 5:47 p.m. to assist police after a body was found in a canal near 1607 Citron St. Three units with 11 personnel responded.
Police said in a daily bulletin that the man, 44, was found unresponsive and that first responders were unable to resuscitate him.
HFD rescue personnel recovered the body from the canal at 6:40 p.m. and turned custody over to HPD.
Police said a doctor made a death pronouncement, and have classified the case as an unattended death.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances or injuries in this case.
No further information was provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.