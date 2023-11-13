Vital Statistics: Nov. 3-8, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
>> Blake Scott Aragon and Rose Marie Barraza
>> Kevin Alexander Arrue and Tiffany Helene Rushing
>> Robert Akira Butler and Cheria Lani Koki
>> Jorge Luis Caballero and Lisa Renee Comstock MacHue
>> Ross Yoshio Conquest and Julie Ann Gearon
>> Tabytha Lynne Dawson and Jonathan Agustin Velez
>> James David Eddins and Elizabeth Lauren Owings
>> Jenna Lee Erickson and Jules Nicholas de Courtenay
>> Alexandra Nicole Farrar and Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen
>> Jonathan Patrick Frampton and Jennifer Marie Daily
>> Alexander Nathan Gasparenas and Janie Pualani Andrews
>> Milana Elizabeth Glukharev-Fleszar and John Lloyd Corona
>> Wendy Guardado and Martin Garcia Lopez
>> Hollan Keahukapu Hendrix and Kiana Shaye Aukai
>> Elyse Nicole Jankow and LeeRoy Kusto
>> Kristopher Robert Keller and Michelle Nicole Mahealani Ching
>> Eun Zee Kim and Christopher Szeto
>> Brenden Richard Kranich and Autumn Rayne Soares
>> Betty Chou-Hsuan Mao and Ryan Takeo Kanetoku
>> Daniel Beau Martinez and Amy Thein Thanh Luong
>> Fiona Agnes Miranda and Jeffrey Lee Fiala
>> Nicholas Shepard Netland and Melissa Avalon
>> Madison Lehua Pelayo and Kekoa Niau Kato
>> Angela Kealohalani Felecia Rabe and James Edward Osborn
>> Noah Samuel Roberts and Jo Navaeh Navarrete
>> Samuel Urbano Santiago and Hannah Marie Olsen
>> Jesse John Thomas Smith and Jaime Heather Chizu Tokioka
>> Mikhail Sorokin and Desiree Marie Brinson
>> Stevie H. Valentine and Danielle Michelle Weekes
>> Miracle Konia Vincent and Elijah Isaiah Pascua
>> Thomas Andrew Westley and Debbie Anne Beckwith
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 3-8
>> Viserys Tobias James Mendoza Butay
>> Reef Alapa‘inui Chun
>> Georgia Rae Conklin
>> Aliyah Ruth Evans
>> Roman Adrion Fayloga-Ranga
>> Poppy Janeway Milianta Laffin
>> Marcus Sarsozo Morell
>> Hali‘imaile Nona Plemer
>> Tanner Kapi‘oanuenueikalanialoha Radi
>> Kealanoweoakane Kapulealoha Lyon Hutchins Santimer
>> Jet ‘Imi Ola Sinton-Hewitt
>> Westin Russell Spiker
>> Hojyu Suzuki
>> Hana Ramona Grace Tauanu’u
>> Drexton Ryze Jardin Villa
>> Youyou Wu
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.