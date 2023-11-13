Vital Statistics: Nov. 3-8, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

>> Blake Scott Aragon and Rose Marie Barraza

>> Kevin Alexander Arrue and Tiffany Helene Rushing

>> Robert Akira Butler and Cheria Lani Koki

>> Jorge Luis Caballero and Lisa Renee Comstock MacHue

>> Ross Yoshio Conquest and Julie Ann Gearon

>> Tabytha Lynne Dawson and Jonathan Agustin Velez

>> James David Eddins and Elizabeth Lauren Owings

>> Jenna Lee Erickson and Jules Nicholas de Courtenay

>> Alexandra Nicole Farrar and Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen

>> Jonathan Patrick Frampton and Jennifer Marie Daily

>> Alexander Nathan Gasparenas and Janie Pualani Andrews

>> Milana Elizabeth Glukharev-Fleszar and John Lloyd Corona

>> Wendy Guardado and Martin Garcia Lopez

>> Hollan Keahukapu Hendrix and Kiana Shaye Aukai

>> Elyse Nicole Jankow and LeeRoy Kusto

>> Kristopher Robert Keller and Michelle Nicole Mahealani Ching

>> Eun Zee Kim and Christopher Szeto

>> Brenden Richard Kranich and Autumn Rayne Soares

>> Betty Chou-Hsuan Mao and Ryan Takeo Kanetoku

>> Daniel Beau Martinez and Amy Thein Thanh Luong

>> Fiona Agnes Miranda and Jeffrey Lee Fiala

>> Nicholas Shepard Netland and Melissa Avalon

>> Madison Lehua Pelayo and Kekoa Niau Kato

>> Angela Kea­lohalani Felecia Rabe and James Edward Osborn

>> Noah Samuel Roberts and Jo Navaeh Navarrete

>> Samuel Urbano Santiago and Hannah Marie Olsen

>> Jesse John Thomas Smith and Jaime Heather Chizu Tokioka

>> Mikhail Sorokin and Desiree Marie Brinson

>> Stevie H. Valentine and Danielle Michelle Weekes

>> Miracle Konia Vincent and Elijah Isaiah Pascua

>> Thomas Andrew Westley and Debbie Anne Beckwith

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 3-8

>> Viserys Tobias James Mendoza Butay

>> Reef Alapa‘inui Chun

>> Georgia Rae Conklin

>> Aliyah Ruth Evans

>> Roman Adrion Fayloga-Ranga

>> Poppy Janeway Milianta Laffin

>> Marcus Sarsozo Morell

>> Hali‘imaile Nona Plemer

>> Tanner Kapi‘oanuenueikalani­aloha Radi

>> Kealanoweoakane Kapulealoha Lyon Hutchins Santimer

>> Jet ‘Imi Ola Sinton-Hewitt

>> Westin Russell Spiker

>> Hojyu Suzuki

>> Hana Ramona Grace Tauanu’u

>> Drexton Ryze Jardin Villa

>> Youyou Wu