Hot and new

Looking for new, trendy dining experiences across Oahu? Check out these tasty options:

Revamped omakase

Omakase By Aung (567 Kapahulu Ave.), known for its contemporary sushi and energetic atmosphere, just debuted its new winter menu ($140 per person). Highlights from the 16-course meal include chutoro, Hokkaido sea scallops, sea bream with chive sushi rice, otoro, wild yellowtail with orange zest, Hokkaido hairy crab and housemade macadamia nut ice cream for dessert.

Visit omakasebyaung.com.

New dishes at this speakeasy

Gaslamp (26 Hoolai St.), a speakeasy inside Kailua Town Pub and Grill, recently added new dishes to its food menu. Start with appetizers like chopped salad ($19), house burrata with peaches ($19), escargot bone marrow ($38), otoro tartare (market price) and charred octopus ($26). New entrees include truffle risotto ($46), whole day boat catch (market price) and lobster bucatini ($46).

Call 808-829-0867 or visit gaslamphi.com.

Kaimuki’s new Sunday brunch

Miro Kaimuki (3446 Waialae Ave.) started its Sunday brunch (9:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.) at the beginning of this month. The three-course meal is $45 per person and includes kajiki “niçoise,” as well as a choice of shrimp and grits, duck and waffles, soft scramble with tomato jam and burrata, or shortrib au poivre ($10 supplement) for the second course. Dessert is buttermilk panna cotta with Manoa honey.

Diners can enhance their brunch experience with supplements like an egg parfait with smoked trout roe ($30) or caviar ($65), served with crispy housemade potato chips.

Of course, no brunch is complete without mimosas ($10) in flavors like jasmine pear bellini, mango, hibiscus, strawberry rhubarb and lilikoi.

Call 808-379-0124 or visit mirokaimuki.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).