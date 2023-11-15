State Hospital patient, 25, indicted in stabbing death of nurse

An Oahu grand jury indicted Tommy Kekoa Carvalho today in the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old Hawaii State Hospital nurse on Monday, the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General announced.
The 25-year-old Carvalho, who was a patient at a transitional group home at the psychiatric hospital in Kaneohe, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Justin Bautista, a nurse at the group home.
Judge Ronald Johnson ordered Carvalho be held without bail.
“My heart goes out to the loved ones of Justin Bautista, a public servant who was killed doing essential work for the people of Hawaii,” state Attorney General Anne Lopez said in a news release. “I commend the Honolulu Police Department personnel for their diligence and professionalism in investigating this case. The Department of the Attorney General will hold those who attack public servants accountable.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.