State Hospital patient, 25, indicted in stabbing death of nurse

An Oahu grand jury indicted Tommy Kekoa Carvalho today in the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old Hawaii State Hospital nurse on Monday, the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General announced.

The 25-year-old Carvalho, who was a patient at a transitional group home at the psychiatric hospital in Kaneohe, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Justin Bautista, a nurse at the group home.

Judge Ronald Johnson ordered Carvalho be held without bail.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of Justin Bautista, a public servant who was killed doing essential work for the people of Hawaii,” state Attorney General Anne Lopez said in a news release. “I commend the Honolulu Police Department personnel for their diligence and professionalism in investigating this case. The Department of the Attorney General will hold those who attack public servants accountable.”