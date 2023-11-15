Letter: Hamas is the real enemy of suffering Palestinians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many voices in your newspaper, along with protesters, have called for a ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons (“Sit-in at Schatz’s office urges ceasefire,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8). Read more

Many voices in your newspaper, along with protesters, have called for a ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons (“Sit-in at Schatz’s office urges ceasefire,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8).

They call for humanitarian relief, aid and a political solution in Gaza.

All that existed up to Oct. 6. The United States and other countries have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Gaza to help the Palestinians. It all went into the hands of Hamas, which turned it into missiles and training for the Oct. 7 massacre of innocent people.

Two things I never hear these people talk about. First, how does Israel not get attacked again, by a group who wants it extinguished, if it goes back to the status quo of Oct. 6 and before? Second, I never see the protesters’ signs completed. The signs say, “Free Palestine.” What they never say is, “from Hamas.”

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter