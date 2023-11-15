comscore Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel passes Colt Brennan on NCAA list | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel passes Colt Brennan on NCAA list

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed UH legend Colt Brennan at No. 10 in NCAA career passing yardage by throwing for 423 against West Virginia.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed UH legend Colt Brennan at No. 10 in NCAA career passing yardage by throwing for 423 against West Virginia.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed UH legend Colt Brennan at No. 10 in NCAA career passing yardage by throwing for 423 against West Virginia. Read more

Previous Story
Iosepa Lyman is Punahou’s Handyman
Next Story
Scoreboard - Nov. 15, 2023

Scroll Up