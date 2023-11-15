Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel passes Colt Brennan on NCAA list

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed UH legend Colt Brennan at No. 10 in NCAA career passing yardage by throwing for 423 against West Virginia. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> Julius Buelow (Kapolei), Washington: Started on the offensive line in the 35-28 win over Utah, helping the No. 5 Huskies roll up 332 passing yards with only one sack and 127 rushing yards.

>> Chevan Cordeiro (Saint Louis), San Jose State: Threw for three touchdowns in a 42-18 win over Fresno State on only 18 attempts for 146 yards. He has thrown 10 touchdown passes since his last interception and is 374 yards away from passing Brett Rypien to become the Mountain West’s career leader in total yards.

>> Kana’i Eldredge (Punahou), Utah Tech: Started on the offensive line that allowed quarterback Tracy Kobe to drop back 52 times and only be sacked once in a 30-17 loss to Austin Peay. The Trail Blazers threw for 376 yards in the loss and averaged 3.9 yards per carry on the ground.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oklahoma: Accounted for a school-record eight touchdowns — five passing and three rushing — in a 59-20 rout of West Virginia. He threw for 423 yards and rushed for 50. Gabriel’s passing yardage put him No. 10 in NCAA history, passing former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan.

“He was just an inspiration, and I remember his famous dying his hair blond but left the Hawaiian Islands black,” Gabriel told the Oklahoman before the game, adding that he never dreamed of passing the Hawaii legend.

Next up on the career list are Washington State’s Luke Falk 207 yards away and fellow Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in eighth, 333 away.

>> Conor Hunt (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Punted eight times in a 34-14 loss to Texas San Antonio, with a long of 48. Only half of his punts were returned, but one of them was for a touchdown. He also served as holder for Punahou product Tim Horn’s two successful extra-point tries. He has punted 14 times in the past two games and 44 times all season.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), Nevada Las Vegas: Threw for 232 yards and a touchdown in a 34-14 win over Wyoming. He was just as dangerous with his legs, running 11 times for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

>> Hale Motu’apuaka (Punahou), Utah State: Had five tackles and a sack of Saint Louis product AJ Bianco in at 41-24 win over Nevada.

>> Darius Muasau (Mililani), UCLA: Was in on eight tackles, five of them solo and two of them for losses, in a 17-7 loss to Arizona State. He picked off a pass in the third quarter, but it was overturned and ruled incomplete. It would have been the second interception of his career.

>> Lokahi Pauole (Kamehameha), Central Florida: Started on the offensive line and helped pave the way for 592 total yards in a 45-3 win over Oklahoma State. The Knights had 293 yards on the ground and 315 through the air and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was sacked only once. Pauole has started 37 straight games dating back to the Boca Raton Bowl in 2020.

>> GianCarlo Rufo (Punahou), Georgetown: Had a career day in a 50-47 win over Bucknell with nine tackles. Four of them were solo and 11⁄2 were for a loss, including a safety in the first quarter. He was flagged for roughing the passer in the second quarter but rebounded to make six tackles in the third quarter.

>> Blaine Hipa (Campbell), Princeton: Completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Luke Colella with 18 seconds left to force overtime in Princeton’s 36-28 loss to Yale in the 145th meeting of the oldest rivalry in college football. Hipa, who runs the goal-line package, also rushed for a touchdown.

>> Jonah Savai’inaea (Saint Louis), Arizona: Started on the offensive line and helped the offense rush for 207 total yards on just 27 attempts in a win over Colorado. The offense compiled 421 total yards and quarterback Noah Fifita was sacked only once.

>> Miki Suguturaga (Punahou), Utah: Caught the first touchdown pass of his career to give the Utes the lead in a 35-28 loss to Washington. It was Suguturaga’s fourth career catch, he moved from defensive line to tight end in the spring. Suguturaga was flagged for offensive pass interference to negate a crucial catch for a first down in the fourth quarter, leaving his sideline befuddled at the call.

>> Tevarua Tafiti (Punahou), Stanford: Had six tackles and a sack in a 62-17 loss to Oregon State. He has 21⁄2 sacks in his past four games after being shut out in the first six and has hit the quarterback at least once in his past five games.

>> Taulia Tagovailoa (Kapolei), Maryland: Threw for 283 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 13-10 win over Nebraska.

>> Junior Wily (Saint Louis), Wagner: The senior captain had seven tackles, two of them solo, in a 49-14 loss to Long Island.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Had 16 assists in a loss to Northern Colorado and 12 in a win over Northern Arizona, running her streak of matches with double figures in assists to a career-high 12.

>> Siena DeCambra (Baldwin), Louisiana: Dished out 48 assists and had 10 digs in a win over Appalachian State, giving her at least one double-double for seven straight weekends.

>> Tara DeSa (Kamehameha), California: Had a career-high 32 digs in a loss to Oregon. Her effort was one shy of the school record and the second time she has come that close. DeSa is sixth in school history with 1,297 digs.

>> Aleeya Galdeira (Kamehameha), North Texas: Came up with 20 digs in a win over Rice and then had 19 in another win over the Owls the next night. She has had 10 or more digs in 10 straight matches and moved into second on the program’s career digs list with 1,812 behind Jessica Hulsebosch’s 2,189 from 2004 to 2007.

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Had a double-double with 19 assists and 10 digs in a win over UC Davis, her first double-double in six matches.

>> Taina Ka’auwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Portland: Had an efficient 10 kills with a .529 hitting percentage in a loss to Saint Mary’s. She also added four blocks.

>> Sia Li’ili’i (Punahou), Nevada: Erupted for 14 kills and 10 digs in a loss to New Mexico, her first double-double in eight matches.

>> Kristen McDaniel (‘Iolani), North Carolina State: Put up 23 assists and had 11 digs in a win over Virginia Tech for her seventh double-double of the season. The Wolfpack earned their 20th victory, the first time they met that threshhold sine 2017.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Had 21 digs in a win over Oregon, her second straight match with more than 20 digs. She fell off two days later, getting only eight digs to end her streak of double digits in the category at 10.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Led the way with 16 kills and 10 digs in a loss to Saint Mary’s. It was her first double-double in five matches, all of them losses.

>> Bryanne Soares (Kamehameha), Loyola Maryland: Had 27 assists and 16 digs in a win over Holy Cross and 14 and 10 in a loss to Colgate for her fourth double-double in a row to help the Greyhounds into the Patriot league playoffs.

>> Jeslyn Spencer (Moanalua), North Carolina Central: Closed the regular season with a career-high 19 kills in a win over South Carolina State. She hit .341 and also had eight digs. The Eagles head into the MEAC tournament as the sixth seed.

>> Kalena Vaivai (King Kekaulike), Oral Roberts: Celebrated her senior night in style, dishing out 38 assists to go with 13 digs, six kills, four blocks and three aces. It was Vaivai’s eighth double-double of the season, and she had season highs in kills and blocks.

SOCCER

>> Lytiana Akinaka (King Kekaulike), Brigham Young; and Kayla Sato (Mililani), Utah State: They are the only women on rosters for teams that made the NCAA Tournament and they faced each other in the first round on Friday. The Cougars beat the Aggies 2-0, but neither of the girls with Hawaii ties saw the pitch. Akinaka, a junior, hasn’t played since September, and Sato saw the only action of her freshman campaign with 27 minutes in a 1-0 win over Colorado State on Nov. 4. The Rams got only one shot and two corner kicks when Sato was on the back line.