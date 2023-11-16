Car flips onto its roof in H-2 multiple-vehicle crash

Emergency Medical Services responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-2 freeway, involving one vehicle that flipped onto its roof with three occupants inside.

The crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the H-2 at the Mililani Tech exit.

EMS treated and transported a 49-year-old woman, who was seriously injured and a girl, 14, who was in stable condition, to a hospital. The third occupant, a 76-year-old woman refused treatment.