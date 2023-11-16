comscore City says honu hatched, lights to turn back on at Sandy Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City says honu hatched, lights to turn back on at Sandy Beach

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:34 pm
  • COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION AND SHELDON PLENTOVIC / U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE Honu hatchlings emerge from their nests on the beach and moved toward the ocean, Sept. 22.

    COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION AND SHELDON PLENTOVIC / U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE

    Honu hatchlings emerge from their nests on the beach and moved toward the ocean, Sept. 22.

With the last of green sea turtles hatched from their nests, the lights at Sandy Beach Park will be turned back on tonight, according to city officials.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation had agreed to temporarily turn off some lights at the park to help ensure the safe passage of honu hatchlings to sea.

This was at the request of wildlife officials to reduce artificial light from disorienting turtle and seabird fledglings that rely on celestial light to guide them out to sea.

In mid-July, the first of six honu nests was discovered at Sandy Beach — all the way from the blowhole side of the shoreline to Lifeguard Tower 4B.

Seabird fledglings experience similar disorientation from artificial lights and circle around them until they reach exhaustion, then fall to the ground, where they are vulnerable to predators and getting hit by cars.

Seabird fallout season begins in September and lasts through December.

“Federal conservationists have confirmed the last of the turtle nests along the Sandy shoreline hatched in the beginning of the month, with additional time given for the seabirds during the new moon period,” said DPR in a news release. “Turning off these lights reduced the risk of artificial light disorienting the young honu and seabirds as they made their initial voyages into the wild.”

“The City is continuing to work with Federal and State conservationists on ways to reduce the impact of park lighting on our island’s wildlife.” DPR continued. “Mahalo to the Kaiwi community for their support and assistance during this unprecedented turtle nesting event.”

