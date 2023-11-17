Former Kauai police clerk sentenced to 60 days in jail for first-degree theft

A former Kauai Police Department clerk, who stole thousands of dollars in state funds, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for a conviction of first-degree theft.

Kauai Circuit Judge Randal Valenciano also sentenced Mikalynn Hiranaka on Nov. 2 to four years of probation.

Hiranaka repaid the state $74,633.25 in restitution.

She pleaded guilty July 20 to first-degree theft, one of two original charges. The other charge of first-degree computer fraud was dropped.

The Department of the Attorney General said that she stole funds collected on behalf of the state while working as a clerk in the KPD Records Division from 2017 through 2019.

Valenciano denied a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea, which would have removed the conviction from her record after a period of time.

“Acts of theft committed by public servants unjustifiably shake public confidence in government,” Attorney General Anne Lopez said in a written statement. “Prosecution of such crimes is intended to restore public confidence in the rule of law.

“We are grateful that Judge Valenciano agreed that a sentence including a period of incarceration was appropriate in this case.”

She also thanked the Kauai Police Department for its assistance in the investigation.

“The case demonstrates the commitment of the Department of the Attorney General to work with our county partners to hold individuals in public service accountable for their criminal actions,” said DAG Investigator Garrett Maeda.

The DAG’s Investigations Division conducted the investigation and Deputy Attorney General Lauren Nakamura of the department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division prosecuted the case.