Kamehameha Schools reports $360K embezzled at Keaau campus

The Hawaii County police department has begun an investigation into an internal theft of $360,000 at Kamehameha Schools by a former employee at its Hawaii campus in Keaau.

Police said they met Thursday with Kamehameha Schools administrators, who reported that the former employee embezzled more than $360,000 over a three-year period.

Detectives are reviewing documents provided by the school, identifying witnesses who may need to be interviewed and drafting search warrants for various institutions.

Police have not yet arrested a suspect, and do not have a timeframe of when the theft may have occurred.

Police are deferring any further comment to Kamehameha Schools Hawaii administrators.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation may call Detective Paul Mangus at 808-961-2383 or email him at Paul.Mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.