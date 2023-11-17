UH women’s basketball wins home opener against San Francisco

Brooklyn Rewers had 16 points and eight rebounds and the Hawaii women’s basketball team held San Francisco to a season-low in points in a 65-51 victory today.

Olivia Davies added 13 points off the bench and hit three of Hawaii’s 12 3-pointers to give the Rainbow Wahine (1-2) their first win of the season in the Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Imani Perez chipped in eight points, 10 rebounds and two assists and Lily Wahinekapu, who didn’t play in Saturday’s loss to Santa Clara, had eight points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes.

Jasmine Gayles, who was averaging 22.7 points per game, was held to 16 points on 5-for-19 shooting for USF. The Dons finished with 28 points less than their season average coming in.

UH will finish the tournament on Sunday hosting Idaho at 5 p.m.