Commercial truck fire extinguished in Waianae

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a smoldering fire involving a commercial truck Saturday afternoon in Waianae.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call to assist Honolulu police at 3:07 p.m. in a commercial vehicle fire at the 86-000 block of Lualualei Homestead Road. HFD sent two units staffed with five personnel, with the first unit arriving on scene six minutes later.

Firefighters secured a water supply and extinguished the fire.

“Overhaul techniques were then performed to look for hidden fire in void spaces to confirm that the fire did not extend into other areas of the vehicle. While the fire was being extinguished, all interior searches for occupants resulted in confirming that there was no one in the vehicle at the time of the fire,” according to an HFD statement.

No injuries were reported.

HFD is investigating the origin and cause of the fire as well as determining the damage estimates.