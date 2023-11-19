Las Vegas Advisor: Construction of Dream casino might resume

After suspending construction early this year, indications are that the Dream casino project on the south Strip could restart in January.
The developer of the 531-room hotel-casino to be built across from Mandalay Bay submitted documents to the county indicating that financing has been put in place to resume work.
A revised timeline has the project — originally announced to open in 2024 — now being completed in late 2025, putting Dream at the front of the line to be the next Las Vegas resort opening.
Strike averted: Coming quickly on the heels of the agreement between the Culinary Union and Caesars Entertainment, tentative five-year labor contracts were also signed with MGM Resorts International and Wynn Las Vegas last week, ending the possibility of a strike on the Strip less than a week before the Grand Prix race. The Culinary Union will now turn its attention to non-Strip casinos that have yet to renew contracts.
Hawaiian burgers: The Hawaiian chain Seven Brothers Burgers is coming to Las Vegas. The company has announced a 19-store expansion into Nevada, Arizona and Idaho, with several planned for Las Vegas. A timeline for opening wasn’t disclosed, but this will add another Hawaiian-dining option to several others that are already established in town, the most recent being Zippy’s.
Question: With the Formula One race over, how long will it take Las Vegas traffic patterns to get back to normal?
Answer: The dismantling of the F1 infrastructure — grandstands, floodlight erector sets, barricades, visibility-eliminating screens on pedestrian walkways, etc. — will require six to eight weeks to complete. During that time, traffic will remain congested, albeit to a lesser degree than has been experienced during the race lead-up when these elements were being put in place.
For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.