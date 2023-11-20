BWS: Repairs to 24-inch water main in Kailua ‘complicated’

All Kaneohe-bound lanes on Mokapu Boulevard between Kapaa Quarry Road and Oneawa Street remain closed until further notice due to a broken water main in Kailua. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are continuing to fix the 24-inch water main that broke Sunday on Mokapu Boulevard fronting Kalaheo High School.

According to a BWS statement, the repairs are complicated due to multiple reasons:

>> The depth of the trench requires shoring for the safety of repair crews.

>> The road near the trench was undermined and needs to be stabilized for safety.

>> A sewer pipe was damaged by a portion of the damaged sidewalk that fell into the trench. “The pipe belongs to the school and needs to be repaired by the state Department of Education (DOE), after which main repairs can be completed. The DOE has been notified and it will be their call if the school needs to be closed tomorrow,” according to a statement.