Woman, child hospitalized after dog attack in Kalihi

A woman and an 8-year-old child in Kalihi were treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition over the weekend after being bitten by a dog, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the incident at just before noon Saturday on Hiu Street in Kalihi.

Paramedics treated a 44-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child, both with serious injuries after a dog attacked and bit them. Both were taken to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

No further information was available.