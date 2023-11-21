Vital Statistics: Nov. 9-16, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 9-16
>> Kristle Leilani Akau and Matthew Alberto Giraudy
>> Megan Lynn Amend and Lane Andrew Vannoy
>> Karen Michelle Angulo Asprilla and Joel Irving Schuster
>> Kevin Alexander Arrue and Tiffany Helene Rushing
>> Hayley Renee Baumgartner and Tyler William Becherer
>> Timothee Pierre Bernard and Shannon Kanani Misha Colby
>> Nickalas Austin Bieber and Christine Ashika Long
>> Kurt Aguiran Bonete and Mika Shaye Kalaauala Poche
>> Robert Akira Butler and Cheria Lani Koki
>> Jorge Luis Caballero and Lisa Renee Comstock MacHue
>> Armando Elias Castro and Michelda George
>> Garbo Bonett Chan and Bobby Ou
>> Elizabeth Anne Clasen and Joseph Tanner Flagg
>> Ross Yoshio Conquest and Julie Ann Gearon
>> Lena Ona Crane and Rory James Maunalani Kainoa
>> Jacob Anthony Crank and Viviana Del Pilar Moreno
>> Gerard Henry Dericks III and Marieke Janneke Albeda
>> Frank Keikialiimekaleohano Duarte and Cherelle Keikiokaainaikapono Piho
>> James David Eddins and Elizabeth Lauren Owings
>> Jenna Lee Erickson and Jules Nicholas de Courtenay
>> Alexandra Nicole Farrar and Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen
>> Joshua David Figueira and Erica Lynne Masi
>> Jamie Miyuki Fujino and Derek Patrick Lauermann
>> Alexander David Fuller and Michelle-Lynn Parangan Nguyen
>> Edward Michael Garduno and Theresa Lisa Vigil
>> Amanda Elizabeth Gilchrist and Beau Aaron Severson
>> Brian Robert Rupe Gilmore and Maricar Mendez Boiser
>> Wendy Guardado and Martin Garcia Lopez
>> Hollan Keahukapu Hendrix and Kiana Shaye Aukai
>> Kimber Robyn Herbst and Daniel Wayne Stern
>> Ikimberly Rockkell Hickerson and Maurice Goodwin
>> Capri Lasalle Jackson and Arthur Lee Patrick II
>> Karlton Edward James and Jodie Ellice Glaspie
>> Elyse Nicole Jankow and LeeRoy Kusto
>> Danielle Marie Jones and Tyler Zachary Novak
>> Megan Rebecca Wailehua Kahalehili and Matthew Wesley Ebel
>> Brian Michael Kamensky and Alexandra Juliann Nelson
>> Ariel Alexandra Kepher and Christian Michael Hernandez
>> Eun Zee Kim and Christopher Szeto
>> Monica Kim and Michael Jon Ho
>> Kraig Nelson Kinser and Michaela Kim Dumesny
>> Brenden Richard Kranich and Autumn Rayne Soares
>> Sage Micaiah Lastimosa and Jessielyn Lai Ying Ho
>> Amber Nicole LiCausi and Zane Grey Watson
>> Chesney Ludwig and Karis Afioga Makamae Tautolo
>> Colleen Lynn Magdaloyo and Winters Kazuichi Mizuuchi
>> Jared Aldis Makaya and Valorine Lei Welle
>> Anna Marie Martin and Jonathan Jentoku Kaluaokalani Iaea
>> Daniel Beau Martinez and Amy Thein Thanh Luong
>> Lindsey Wai Kin Tsutai Mau and Jason ‘Alihikaua Yoshida
>> Rafael Medina and Savanah Rianne Maria Duque
>> Fiona Agnes Miranda and Jeffrey Lee Fiala
>> Maciej Piotr Mitak and Patrycja Katarzyna Kurek
>> Alexander Gray Mund and Elizabeth Rose Bergeron
>> Malia Roselani Ebil Mutsuo and Ian Devin Okegawa Lum
>> Krystan Jayna Tierra Okamoto and Liplop Sang Tran
>> Alexis Anela ‘O Pomaika’i Olmos-Slater and Jesse-Lawrence Kaimiokalani Paredes
>> Hideo Ono and Kyoko Suzuki
>> Brittney Nicolle Oro and Nigel Richard Koorie
>> Madison Lehua Pelayo and Kekoa Niau Kato
>> Ashley Nicole Plemmons and Dillon Uy Hun Yeung
>> Marisa Ryann Quinonez and Florin Ulianov
>> Melfred Manglallan Ramos and Sarah Ann Mankin
>> Lisa Michele Rayl and Andrew Scott Kruzins
>> Khonsavanh Sayaphet and Rosa Trinh Tuyet Nguyen
>> Toaalii Morris Scanlan and Brittne Mahealani Tupouvakataupule Fuimaono
>> Rachel Anela Schack and Thomas Pierce Holland
>> Nicholas Michael Schoen and Donn White Almeida
>> Maikel Jose Sepulveda and Kadiesha Ambra Kimesha Payne
>> George John Slyer III and Susan Jane Muerdler
>> Matthew Paul Smigielski and Reiko Kinjo
>> Jesse John Thomas Smith and Jaime Heather Chizu Tokioka
>> Ridge Palani Souza and Tabbatha Caroline Pischke
>> Holly Danielle Stakes and Mark Salvation Fereti Sr.
>> Elliot Paul Sullivan and Chyna Lee Smith
>> Jeffrey Earl Terry and Kathryn Marie Denman
>> Allison Rose Underwood and Matthew Robert Beck
>> Joshua Peralta Valdez and Arnel Gacayan Lagasca
>> Erika Lee Vicari and Michael Samuel Vicarl
>> Miracle Konia Vincent and Elijah Isaiah Pascua
>> Aaron Etling Wagner and Stephanie Grace Dever
>> Samantha Marie Ward and Frank John David
>> Noelon Gene Washabaugh and Sharanjeet Paul
>> Daniel Judah Woodruff and Gabrielle Rae Janes Atos
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 9-16
>> Emery Elise Acker
>> Anthony Wailani Aquino-Grace
>> Asher Jack Henry Benson
>> Jona Ha‘aha‘a Fonoti
>> Asher La‘akea Rain Galase
>> Armand Jrue Galvez III
>> Houston Maverick Halcomb
>> Nainoa Ka‘anohiokala Joseph-Hatori
>> Haylee Kahali‘aaloha Kaeo
>> Cole Hideo Kawahara
>> Rikki Keilani Larson
>> Logan Moeatalagi Talaleu Leauanae
>> Mack Yoshikazu Muramoto
>> Makenzie Emi Hideko Muramoto
>> Emma Jennie Marie Osato
>> Nyx Chaos Pu‘iwa Pacheco
>> Aria Akiko Purvey
>> Nathaniel Duke Quillopo
>> Emmy Kiyomi Rollman
>> Caleb Makai Santiago
>> Brooklynn Pulelehuaonalani Mieko Mildred Spacek
>> Ambitious Iokepa Kahilikapu Waialae
>> Sunny Coco Waite
>> Peiling Yang
