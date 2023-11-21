Vital Statistics: Nov. 9-16, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 9-16

>> Kristle Leilani Akau and Matthew Alberto Giraudy

>> Megan Lynn Amend and Lane Andrew Vannoy

>> Karen Michelle Angulo Asprilla and Joel Irving Schuster

>> Kevin Alexander Arrue and Tiffany Helene Rushing

>> Hayley Renee Baumgartner and Tyler William Becherer

>> Timothee Pierre Bernard and Shannon Kanani Misha Colby

>> Nickalas Austin Bieber and Christine Ashika Long

>> Kurt Aguiran Bonete and Mika Shaye Kalaauala Poche

>> Robert Akira Butler and Cheria Lani Koki

>> Jorge Luis Caballero and Lisa Renee Comstock MacHue

>> Armando Elias Castro and Michelda George

>> Garbo Bonett Chan and Bobby Ou

>> Elizabeth Anne Clasen and Joseph Tanner Flagg

>> Ross Yoshio Conquest and Julie Ann Gearon

>> Lena Ona Crane and Rory James Maunalani Kainoa

>> Jacob Anthony Crank and Viviana Del Pilar Moreno

>> Gerard Henry Dericks III and Marieke Janneke Albeda

>> Frank Keikialiimekaleohano Duarte and Cherelle Keikiokaainaikapono Piho

>> James David Eddins and Elizabeth Lauren Owings

>> Jenna Lee Erickson and Jules Nicholas de Courtenay

>> Alexandra Nicole Farrar and Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen

>> Joshua David Figueira and Erica Lynne Masi

>> Jamie Miyuki Fujino and Derek Patrick Lauermann

>> Alexander David Fuller and Michelle-Lynn Parangan Nguyen

>> Edward Michael Garduno and Theresa Lisa Vigil

>> Amanda Elizabeth Gilchrist and Beau Aaron Severson

>> Brian Robert Rupe Gilmore and Maricar Mendez Boiser

>> Wendy Guardado and Martin Garcia Lopez

>> Hollan Keahukapu Hendrix and Kiana Shaye Aukai

>> Kimber Robyn Herbst and Daniel Wayne Stern

>> Ikimberly Rockkell Hickerson and Maurice Goodwin

>> Capri Lasalle Jackson and Arthur Lee Patrick II

>> Karlton Edward James and Jodie Ellice Glaspie

>> Elyse Nicole Jankow and LeeRoy Kusto

>> Danielle Marie Jones and Tyler Zachary Novak

>> Megan Rebecca Wailehua Kahalehili and Matthew Wesley Ebel

>> Brian Michael Kamensky and Alexandra Juliann Nelson

>> Ariel Alexandra Kepher and Christian Michael Hernandez

>> Eun Zee Kim and Christopher Szeto

>> Monica Kim and Michael Jon Ho

>> Kraig Nelson Kinser and Michaela Kim Dumesny

>> Brenden Richard Kranich and Autumn Rayne Soares

>> Sage Micaiah Lastimosa and Jessielyn Lai Ying Ho

>> Amber Nicole LiCausi and Zane Grey Watson

>> Chesney Ludwig and Karis Afioga Makamae Tautolo

>> Colleen Lynn Magdaloyo and Winters Kazuichi Mizuuchi

>> Jared Aldis Makaya and Valorine Lei Welle

>> Anna Marie Martin and Jonathan Jentoku Kaluaokalani Iaea

>> Daniel Beau Martinez and Amy Thein Thanh Luong

>> Lindsey Wai Kin Tsutai Mau and Jason ‘Alihikaua Yoshida

>> Rafael Medina and Savanah Rianne Maria Duque

>> Fiona Agnes Miranda and Jeffrey Lee Fiala

>> Maciej Piotr Mitak and Patrycja Katarzyna Kurek

>> Alexander Gray Mund and Elizabeth Rose Bergeron

>> Malia Roselani Ebil Mutsuo and Ian Devin Okegawa Lum

>> Krystan Jayna Tierra Okamoto and Liplop Sang Tran

>> Alexis Anela ‘O Pomaika’i Olmos-Slater and Jesse-Lawrence Kaimiokalani Paredes

>> Hideo Ono and Kyoko Suzuki

>> Brittney Nicolle Oro and Nigel Richard Koorie

>> Madison Lehua Pelayo and Kekoa Niau Kato

>> Ashley Nicole Plemmons and Dillon Uy Hun Yeung

>> Marisa Ryann Quinonez and Florin Ulianov

>> Melfred Mang­lallan Ramos and Sarah Ann Mankin

>> Lisa Michele Rayl and Andrew Scott Kruzins

>> Khonsavanh Sayaphet and Rosa Trinh Tuyet Nguyen

>> Toaalii Morris Scanlan and Brittne Mahealani Tupouvakataupule Fuimaono

>> Rachel Anela Schack and Thomas Pierce Holland

>> Nicholas Michael Schoen and Donn White Almeida

>> Maikel Jose Sepulveda and Kadiesha Ambra Kimesha Payne

>> George John Slyer III and Susan Jane Muerdler

>> Matthew Paul Smigielski and Reiko Kinjo

>> Jesse John Thomas Smith and Jaime Heather Chizu Tokioka

>> Ridge Palani Souza and Tabbatha Caroline Pischke

>> Holly Danielle Stakes and Mark Salvation Fereti Sr.

>> Elliot Paul Sullivan and Chyna Lee Smith

>> Jeffrey Earl Terry and Kathryn Marie Denman

>> Allison Rose Underwood and Matthew Robert Beck

>> Joshua Peralta Valdez and Arnel Gacayan Lagasca

>> Erika Lee Vicari and Michael Samuel Vicarl

>> Miracle Konia Vincent and Elijah Isaiah Pascua

>> Aaron Etling Wagner and Stephanie Grace Dever

>> Samantha Marie Ward and Frank John David

>> Noelon Gene Washabaugh and Sharanjeet Paul

>> Daniel Judah Woodruff and Gabrielle Rae Janes Atos

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 9-16

>> Emery Elise Acker

>> Anthony Wailani Aquino-Grace

>> Asher Jack Henry Benson

>> Jona Ha‘aha‘a Fonoti

>> Asher La‘akea Rain Galase

>> Armand Jrue Galvez III

>> Houston Maverick Halcomb

>> Nainoa Ka‘anohiokala Joseph-Hatori

>> Haylee Kahali‘aaloha Kaeo

>> Cole Hideo Kawahara

>> Rikki Keilani Larson

>> Logan Moeatalagi Talaleu Leauanae

>> Mack Yoshikazu Muramoto

>> Makenzie Emi Hideko Muramoto

>> Emma Jennie Marie Osato

>> Nyx Chaos Pu‘iwa Pacheco

>> Aria Akiko Purvey

>> Nathaniel Duke Quillopo

>> Emmy Kiyomi Rollman

>> Caleb Makai Santiago

>> Brooklynn Pulelehuaonalani Mieko Mildred Spacek

>> Ambitious Iokepa Kahilikapu Waialae

>> Sunny Coco Waite

>> Peiling Yang