comscore No. 2 Purdue locks down No. 11 Gonzaga in Maui Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

No. 2 Purdue locks down No. 11 Gonzaga in Maui Invitational

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) reached for possession of the ball with Syracuse forward Maliq Brown (1) in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) reached for possession of the ball with Syracuse forward Maliq Brown (1) in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) blocked a shot by Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg during the first half of the Maui Invitational at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) blocked a shot by Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg during the first half of the Maui Invitational at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In an effort that was more heart than art, second- ranked Purdue held off No. 11 Gonzaga 73-63 in the opening round of the Allstate Maui Invitational at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – November 21, 2023

Scroll Up