Maui supermart shut down for health violations

Health officials have closed down Paradise Supermart Fast Food and Catering in Kahului due to several food safety violations.

After a health inspection Monday that resulted from a complaint, the Hawaii Department of Health issued Paradise Supermart Fast Food and Catering at 207 East Wakea Ave. a red placard. The establishment must remain closed until all violations are resolved.

Inspectors observed the following violations:

>> Refrigeration not holding foods at proper temperature;

>> Handwash sinks that were not accessible and in need of repair;

>> Fresh vegetables that contained mold and dead flies;

>> Live animals, fish and flies in the premises;

>> Openings in perimeter walls that allow pests to enter;

>> Grease build-up, food debris, unsanitary conditions and general clutter; and

>> Lack of managerial control of food safety requirements.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled today.

Restaurant inspection reports are viewable by the public at hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.