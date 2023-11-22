Maui supermart shut down for health violations

Health officials have closed down Paradise Supermart Fast Food and Catering in Kahului due to several food safety violations.
After a health inspection Monday that resulted from a complaint, the Hawaii Department of Health issued Paradise Supermart Fast Food and Catering at 207 East Wakea Ave. a red placard. The establishment must remain closed until all violations are resolved.
Inspectors observed the following violations:
>> Refrigeration not holding foods at proper temperature;
>> Handwash sinks that were not accessible and in need of repair;
>> Fresh vegetables that contained mold and dead flies;
>> Live animals, fish and flies in the premises;
>> Openings in perimeter walls that allow pests to enter;
>> Grease build-up, food debris, unsanitary conditions and general clutter; and
>> Lack of managerial control of food safety requirements.
A follow-up inspection is scheduled today.
Restaurant inspection reports are viewable by the public at hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii.
