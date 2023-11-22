Search resumes for California man, 42, missing off Kapalua

Maui firefighters resumed a search at first light today for a swimmer swept away by rough waves off of Kapalua.

The search continues for a third day after the 42-year-old man from California was reported to have been washed out to sea after jumping into the ocean from rocks in the “Cliffhouse” area.

The Maui Fire Department first responded to an emergency call for the missing swimmer at 3:38 p.m. Monday. Ocean conditions were very rough at the time, authorities said.

Crews conducted searches by air and along the shoreline, while rescue swimmers searched the water. Scuba divers joined search efforts on Tuesday.

The search was suspended overnight Monday and Tuesday due to darkness but continues today.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with search efforts.