No. 1 Kansas rebounds to defeat No. 7 Tennessee at Maui Invitational

Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and No. 1 Kansas pulled away for a 69-60 win over No. 7 Tennessee on Wednesday.
The Jayhawks (5-1) bounced back from a 14-point loss a day earlier to take third place in the Maui Invitational over the Volunteers (4-2), who have dropped their last two games.
“It was a great win for us today,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “We struggled last night obviously and to bounce back in 13 hours to play a team as good as Tennessee and to hang in there under some fairly adverse conditions for some of our players, it was just a terrific thing and one that we’ll look back on in February and be very thankful for.”
Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points, KJ Adams Jr. added 13 and Dajuan Harris Jr. chipped in eight assists for Kansas, which led by as many as 11 in the closing minutes.
Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie it at 49 with 12:44 to play, but Kansas answered with back-to-back buckets from Dickinson to pull ahead for good.
The Volunteers led by as many as seven in the first half.
Vescovi made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey contributed 13 apiece and Jonas Aidoo had 11 rebounds.
“Give Kansas credit, I thought they played extremely well,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I thought their key guys did exactly what you’d expect them to do night in and night out.”
The score was tied at 35 at halftime.
Tennessee was playing back-to-back games against top-three teams for the first time in program history. It hung tough with No. 2 Purdue on Tuesday but faded down the stretch and came up short, 71-67.
Syracuse 105, Chaminade 56
Chris Bell scored 18 points, leading seven in double figures, and the Orange (4-2) routed the Silverswords (1-5) in the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational.
Justin Taylor had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Naheem McLeod and Kyle Cuffe scored 13 each, JJ Starling and Maliq Brown had 12, and Quadir Copeland scored 10 for the Orange.
The Silverswords shot 16.7% in the first half and 30% for the game. They scored 38 points after halftime but couldn’t keep pace with Syracuse’s 53.
Ross Reeves scored 13 points for the Silverswords and Jamir Thomas added 12 points with seven rebounds.
