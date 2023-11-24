Raised crosswalks to be installed near McKinley High School

The City and County of Honolulu and state are installing raised crosswalks along Pensacola Street near McKinley High School to improve safety for pedestrians.

The crosswalks will be on Pensacola at four key intersections — at Elm, Rycroft, Hoolai, and Kamaile Streets. Construction begins Monday and is expected to be done by next Friday, weather permitting.

In February, Sara Yara, a 16-year-old McKinley High School student, was fatally struck in a hit-and-run as she was crossing Kapiolani Boulevard at Kamakee Street. Speed humps have since been installed at that intersection.

Officials said all four crosswalks are heavily used by McKinley High School students as well as residents of the surrounding neighborhood, where speeding is a “heavy concern” along the street’s multiple lanes.

They said the raised crosswalks are only a temporary fix until a more comprehensive overhaul of the corridor can be completed under the “Complete Streets” plan.

That plan includes shortening the pedestrian crossings, a reconfiguration of parking, and other safety improvements around McKinley High School.

Message boards have been placed along Pensacola to inform the public of the construction work.

More information on the “Complete Streets” plan is available at this link.